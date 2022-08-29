Surrogate pregnancy, Cameron Díaz’s method to be a mother

Just over two years ago, Cameron Diaz shocked the world when she revealed in January 2020 that she and her husband, Benji Madden, had welcomed their daughter Raddix, even though the actress was 46 years old.

As expected, the new mother did not offer any details about her little girl other than her name and that she was very “very beautiful”, and that neither of them would be giving public information about their little girl. Of course, more details have been leaked over time, but the actress is still careful about her daughter’s privacy, and we hope that never changes.

How did you have your daughter Cameron Diaz?

As you well know, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are usually very secretive with their personal and couple life, so it was a real surprise that they announced the birth of their daughter. However, all the details have been revealed little by little and none have been fully confirmed.

According to sources close to the couple, it was revealed that Cameron and Benji had been trying to get pregnant since they got married in 2015, but were never successful. They tested the in vitro fertilization, acupuncture, supplements and even thought about adopting.

Considering the actress was never caught pregnant, it was more than obvious that Raddix came through a different method. And, according to the media, the proud parents had a surrogate pregnancy, and the mother gave birth on December 30, 2019, although the birth was announced several days later.

Although Cameron, who is already turning 50 this 2022, once admitted: “I was never attracted to motherhood”the new mom has obviously changed her mind since 2014. Now, after many years of trying, along with the help of a surrogate, her dream is a reality, and she couldn’t be happier with the result.

What is surrogacy pregnancy?

By definition, surrogacy is the process or arrangement by which someone gives birth for another person. Surrogacy helps those who cannot have children to become parents and is a process that requires medical and legal expertise, as well as a strong support process throughout the journey.

through the IVF, the embryos are created in a laboratory at a fertility clinic. Sometimes the intended parents use their own genetic material, although an egg donor is often required. At the fertility clinic, 1-2 embryos are implanted into a gestational carrier, who carries the baby(s) to term.

Do surrogates use their own eggs for surrogacy? Nope! Gestational carriers do not have no genetic relationship with the children they carry.

Surrogacy has been a familiar construction option for quite some time, although it has evolved over the years. And, thanks to multiple celebrities who have used this method, such as Kim Kardashian and Cameron Diaz, surrogacy has become a VERY popular option.

Celebrities who have become mothers through surrogacy

In addition to Kim Kardashian and Cameron Diaz, there are multiple celebrities who have become parents through surrogacy. Some use it because they can’t have children naturally, but most do it because it’s so much easier and they have the money to do it.

Grimes and Elon Musk (for their second child)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Lucy Liu

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Ricky Martin and Jwan Joseph

Tyra banks

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Elton John and David Furnish

Miguel Bose

Nick Patris Harris and David Burtka

Cristiano Ronaldo

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

