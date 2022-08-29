Summary of the match Santos vs Atlético de San Luis (4-1). GOALSHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Santos begins to show itself as a contender for the title in this Opening 2022, in which already appears among the leaders thanks to 22 points that he accumulates and that served him to reach America, after thrashing Atlético de San Luis 4-1 which under the command of André Jardine used to be competitive.

Eduardo Fentanes has a very serious teamcurdled, and in which each of its elements knows well what they are looking for and how to develop it inside the field; that’s why string four wins in a contest in which few have managed to remain constant.

The result was soon on its way

The Warriors are motivated and they soon showed it against the visitors, as With only 8 minutes they were already ahead thanks to a penalty by Eduardo Aguirrewho easily fooled Marcelo Barovero, who had knocked down Harold Preciado a couple of minutes earlier.

From then on there was no party, because the laguneros handled it in a great waywith the ball far from his goal and creating danger, led especially by Preciado, but also by Leo Suárez, who was in charge of scoring the second already in the 48th minutewith a shot from outside the area that Barovero ate.

Not satisfied, the home team kept up their good game to shape a landslide that will fill them with confidence ahead of the closing of the championship, since Javier Correa put the third at minute 64while José Lozano made his debut to make it 4-0 momentarily.

Rubens Sambueza appeared at the end of the match to make it 4-1the lime does not comfort the visit at all and it did not make Santos lose its shine either, since his performance tonight was supreme, in which he will go to sleep knowing that he is neck and neck with America in the lead.