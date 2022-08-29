



Students will travel to France and Germany for academic exchange | Faculty of Medicine UANL

Last Friday, August 12, 2022, a meeting was held at the Subdirectorate of Undergraduate Studies of the Medical Surgeon and Midwifery Degree, with the seven students who will be part of the academic exchange at the University of Cologne and the University of Lille, in the countries of Germany and France respectively. The following authorities were present at the meeting:





Dr. C. Rodrigo Enrique Elizondo Omaña, Deputy Director of Undergraduate Studies of the Degree in Surgeon and Midwifery

Deputy Director of Undergraduate Studies of the Degree in Surgeon and Midwifery dr med Carlos Alberto Zapata Castilleja, Academic Secretary of the Surgeon and Midwifery Degree

Academic Secretary of the Surgeon and Midwifery Degree Dr. Carlos Alberto Leal Cavazos, Student Mobility Coordinator

At the meeting, in addition to congratulating them and wishing our students success, they were reminded to boost their academic efforts by spending a few months abroad.

Exchange to the University of Cologne, Germany:





Sarah Rosales

Alan Mendez

Hector Alcocer

Exchange to the University of Lille, France:





George Flowers

Francis Rodriguez

Ethel Orta

Karen Campos

Seven MCP students will start their exchange at the University of Lille and the University of Cologne

