Streaming productions that celebrate female empowerment

Stories of women and for women. (HBOMax)

The world of streaming has a great space for women, who flatter them with their content on the platforms; showing them self-confident and capable of achieving what they set out to do. For this reason, we inform you that hbo max created a special tray called “land of women” in which you will find the top movies and series made by and for them, in terms of their diversity and importance in the world.

Erin Brockovich, a bold woman

Erin Brockovich is a single mother who gets a job at a small law firm, thanks to her unconventional personality. (Universalpictures)

Drama from the year 2000 based on real events around the judicial world and a very particular woman with a not very encouraging beginning in her story, whose life will change when she decides to investigate the strange case of some clients who suffer from a suspicious illness.

story starring Julia Roberts which has received about 15 awards in various industry awards.

Janes: anonymous women

It tells the revealing story of a group of unlikely outlaws, defying the state legislature that banned abortion, the Catholic Church that condemned it, and the Chicago mob that profited from it. (HBOMax)



The title of this powerful documentary refers to the real name of an underground network of activists made up of women, who during 1968 began to offer support for abortion rights. Through it, it will be possible to confirm how the arguments currently defended by movements for women’s rights have nothing different from those of previous years; since it reconstructs a reality that, in the 21st century, continues to be the subject of debate.

Wall Street Scammers

“Wall Street Hustlers” follows a group of former strip club employees who come together with one goal. (STXEntertainment)

Feminist drama and comedy based on true events, inspired by the magazine’s viral article nyc magazine, which is about four female strippers at a club attended by wealthy Wall Street executives. The women devise a plan to swindle their clients and in the end they achieve their goal. However, an unexpected journalist arrives in their lives and begins to investigate them. From there, greed and envy put their union, their friendship and their freedom at risk.

Its protagonists are constance wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi-B.

The rebel mothers club

Story of several mothers who decide to explore the wild side of life. (STXEntertainment)

“Like most modern mothers, Amy takes care of everyone but herself. Her life is made up of a happy marriage, outstanding children, a beautiful house and perfect hair 365 days a year. But this is all just appearances, and Amy is about to blow up. Overloaded with work and commitments, too tired to endure one more request, she decides to drag two other mothers on a binge of madness, freedom, and fun. But they come across the leader of the mothers and fathers association, a devotee of the ideal of the ‘perfect mother’ who will complicate things for them.”

Starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn.

Minx: one for them

“Minx”, comedy series that revolves around a young feminist, journalism, sexuality and more. (HBOMax)

Series of 10 episodes set in the city of Los Angeles in 1970, about a young feminist who teams up with a low-cost publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

The voice of equality

“The Voice of Equality” is a 2018 story, directed by Mimi Leder. (Universal Pictures)

“Biopic on the US Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman in history (after Sandra Day O’Connor) who served in this high judicial body. Ginsburg was appointed to the high court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. Ruth, along with her husband, attorney Martin Ginsburg, changed the course of history with a unique gender discrimination case that paved the way for equality in the Courts.”

This biographical drama stars Felicity Jones.

the golden lady

“The Lady in Gold” is a 2015 UK biographical drama directed by Simon Curtis. (BBC Films)

Story based on real life that follows a woman named Maria Altmann, a Jew who escapes from Vienna during World War II, and returns after 60 years to reclaim the properties that the Nazis confiscated from her family, among which is the famous Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, by Gustav Klimt. Here, a young lawyer will help her in her fight with the Austrian government and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Made by Helen Mirren Y Ryan Reynolds.

Other productions that you should know or take into account:

euphoria

Euphoria is a reflection on adolescence through a group of high school students who have to deal with recurrent themes of their age such as drugs, sex, violence, identity problems, traumas, social networks, love and friendship. (HBO)

The Bravas F.C.

Roberto Casas, the best soccer player in Mexico and the world, will face his greatest challenge: to make the Las Bravas team champion. (HBOMax)

Industry

A group of young people working in finance and as bank agents try to make their way in the complicated and demanding financial world of London. (HBOMax)

Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin

A new group of pretty little liars returns to HBO Max with a new mystery. (HBO)

betrayed

The acclaimed Turkish star, Cansu Dere, arrives as the protagonist of this complex story in which she follows the steps behind her husband’s betrayal. (HBOMax)

More to add to your list of productions to watch

boss by accident

the suffragettes

master bet

Hart of Dixie

state secrets

fashion intern

damn rap

wonder-woman

harley quinn

DC’s Stargirl

Naomi

Charlie’s Angels

