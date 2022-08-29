Star Plus reveals first trailer and confirms premiere date for season 2 of ‘The Kardashians’

The most controversial family in the world of entertainment is back with season 2 of ‘The Kardashians’, which has received an official date for its launch in the Star Plus catalog.

If you wanted to know all the drama and controversial moments in the life of Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and the rest of the family, then get comfortable because StarPlus just confirmed the date for season 2 of the kardashianswhich will arrive sooner than you think.

Through the Twitter account of the streaming platform it was revealed that it will be the next september 22 when Kylie Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, are back in the catalog of StarPluswhere you can currently enjoy the first 10 episodes and relive Travis Barker’s wedding or the fight between Ye and Pete Davidson.

And to warm up engines, The first trailer for the new season was also released, confirming that the controversial act of Kim Karsadian at the 2022 Met Gala, where she shocked the world by wearing one of Marilyn Monroe’s dresses and it was later confirmed that she had damaged her structure.

At the moment it has not been confirmed how many episodes season 2 will have. the kardashians by StarPlushowever, it is likely to repeat the above formula of 10 deliveries given the agreement that the celebrities maintain with the streaming platform, which is rumored to amount to up to four seasons.

