Spain vs Japan LIVE today (3-0) | 08/28/2022
27′
Goal, goal, goal for Spain! Paralluelo shoots from the eleven steps and puts the third
26′
Penalty for Spain! The ball hits Ishikawa’s arm and the maximum penalty is awarded.
22′
Goal, goal, goal for Spain! Salma received the ball from Medina, entered the area alone and finished off the goal to put the second.
18′
Defensive intervention by Cabanillas that diverts the ball from his area with a header.
eleven’
Goal, goal, goal for Spain! Inma Gabarro came to shoot at the goal and ends up putting the first for Spain
9′
Both Japan and Spain fight for the ball in half court.
0′
The ball rolls in the National Stadium of Costa Rica.
XI Japan
S. Ohba; M. Sugisawa; A. Fujino, A. Oyama, K. Iwasaki; M. Hamano, Y. Yamamoto.
XI Spain
M.Font; A. Tejada, A. Medina, S. Lloris; A. Mingueza, J. Bartel, E. Cabanillas, A. Martínez; I. Gabarro, S. Paralluelo, A. Elexpuru.
To the court!
Both teams are already on the field of play warming up prior to the start of the match.
they arrived
Both Spain and Japan are already in the National Stadium, they will seek to emerge victorious with the trophy of this World Cup.
All ready
Watch out for this player
Inma Caparow has accumulated seven goals in the current tournament, in addition to adding a brace in the duel against the Netherlands.
Statements Spain
Ana Tejada spoke prior to this important meeting: “We will go out to the field to enjoy something unique in life.”
watch out for this
This is the second time that Spain qualifies for the final in this category, so it will go all out to add the trophy of this important fair.
Tough test!
Spain comes into this match adding only one goal against, so Japan will have a very difficult task in search of scoring against them.
Definite!
The third place in this contest has already been defined, it is Brazil who is crowned as the third place in the 2022 Women’s U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.
We came back!
We are back for the minute by minute of the match between Spain and Japan, corresponding to the final of the U-20 Women’s World Cup. Soon we will share the most relevant information on both squads, as well as the confirmed lineups.
The match will be played at the National Stadium of Costa Rica
The Spain vs. Japan match will be played at the National Stadium of Costa Rica located in San José, Costa Rica. The property has capacity for 60,721 people.
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Spain vs. Japan match, corresponding to the U-20 Women’s World Cup Final. The meeting will take place at the National Stadium of Costa Rica, at 9:00 p.m.