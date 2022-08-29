Spain vs Japan LIVE today (3-0) | 08/28/2022

Goal, goal, goal for Spain! Paralluelo shoots from the eleven steps and puts the third

Penalty for Spain! The ball hits Ishikawa’s arm and the maximum penalty is awarded.

Goal, goal, goal for Spain! Salma received the ball from Medina, entered the area alone and finished off the goal to put the second.

Defensive intervention by Cabanillas that diverts the ball from his area with a header.

Goal, goal, goal for Spain! Inma Gabarro came to shoot at the goal and ends up putting the first for Spain

Both Japan and Spain fight for the ball in half court.

The ball rolls in the National Stadium of Costa Rica.

S. Ohba; M. Sugisawa; A. Fujino, A. Oyama, K. Iwasaki; M. Hamano, Y. Yamamoto.

M.Font; A. Tejada, A. Medina, S. Lloris; A. Mingueza, J. Bartel, E. Cabanillas, A. Martínez; I. Gabarro, S. Paralluelo, A. Elexpuru.

Both teams are already on the field of play warming up prior to the start of the match.

Both Spain and Japan are already in the National Stadium, they will seek to emerge victorious with the trophy of this World Cup.

Inma Caparow has accumulated seven goals in the current tournament, in addition to adding a brace in the duel against the Netherlands.

Ana Tejada spoke prior to this important meeting: “We will go out to the field to enjoy something unique in life.”

This is the second time that Spain qualifies for the final in this category, so it will go all out to add the trophy of this important fair.

Spain comes into this match adding only one goal against, so Japan will have a very difficult task in search of scoring against them.

The third place in this contest has already been defined, it is Brazil who is crowned as the third place in the 2022 Women’s U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Spain vs. Japan match will be played at the National Stadium of Costa Rica located in San José, Costa Rica. The property has capacity for 60,721 people.