Spain vs Japan LIVE today (3-0) | 08/28/2022

21:28 3 minutes ago

27′

Goal, goal, goal for Spain! Paralluelo shoots from the eleven steps and puts the third

21:28 3 minutes ago

26′

Penalty for Spain! The ball hits Ishikawa’s arm and the maximum penalty is awarded.

21:23 8 minutes ago

22′

Goal, goal, goal for Spain! Salma received the ball from Medina, entered the area alone and finished off the goal to put the second.

21:20 12 minutes ago

18′

Defensive intervention by Cabanillas that diverts the ball from his area with a header.

21:12 19 minutes ago

eleven’

Goal, goal, goal for Spain! Inma Gabarro came to shoot at the goal and ends up putting the first for Spain

21:11 21 minutes ago

9′

Both Japan and Spain fight for the ball in half court.

21:05 27 minutes ago

0′

The ball rolls in the National Stadium of Costa Rica.

20:59 32 minutes ago

XI Japan

S. Ohba; M. Sugisawa; A. Fujino, A. Oyama, K. Iwasaki; M. Hamano, Y. Yamamoto.

20:56 35 minutes ago

XI Spain

M.Font; A. Tejada, A. Medina, S. Lloris; A. Mingueza, J. Bartel, E. Cabanillas, A. Martínez; I. Gabarro, S. Paralluelo, A. Elexpuru.

20:55 37 minutes ago

To the court!

Both teams are already on the field of play warming up prior to the start of the match.

20:50 42 minutes ago

they arrived

Both Spain and Japan are already in the National Stadium, they will seek to emerge victorious with the trophy of this World Cup.

20:45 an hour ago

All ready

20:40 an hour ago

Watch out for this player

Inma Caparow has accumulated seven goals in the current tournament, in addition to adding a brace in the duel against the Netherlands.

20:35 an hour ago

Statements Spain

Ana Tejada spoke prior to this important meeting: “We will go out to the field to enjoy something unique in life.”

20:30 an hour ago

watch out for this

This is the second time that Spain qualifies for the final in this category, so it will go all out to add the trophy of this important fair.

20:25 an hour ago

Tough test!

Spain comes into this match adding only one goal against, so Japan will have a very difficult task in search of scoring against them.

20:20 an hour ago

Definite!

The third place in this contest has already been defined, it is Brazil who is crowned as the third place in the 2022 Women’s U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

20:15 an hour ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute of the match between Spain and Japan, corresponding to the final of the U-20 Women’s World Cup. Soon we will share the most relevant information on both squads, as well as the confirmed lineups.

20:10 an hour ago

Do not take off from here to follow the Spain vs Japan live

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Spain vs. Japan live, as well as the most recent information that emerges from the Benito Villamarín Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

20:05 an hour ago

Where and how to watch Spain vs Japan online and live

20:00 2 hours ago

What time is the Spain vs. Japan match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup Final?

19:552 hours ago

Statements Japan

19:50 2 hours ago

Statements Spain

19:45 2 hours ago

How does Japan arrive?

19:40 2 hours ago

How does Spain arrive?

19:35 2 hours ago

The match will be played at the National Stadium of Costa Rica

The Spain vs. Japan match will be played at the National Stadium of Costa Rica located in San José, Costa Rica. The property has capacity for 60,721 people.

19:30 2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Spain vs. Japan match, corresponding to the U-20 Women’s World Cup Final. The meeting will take place at the National Stadium of Costa Rica, at 9:00 p.m.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker