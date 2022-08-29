“Someone Call the CDC!”: Kourtney Kardashian Banged After Daughter Penelope, 10, Shares MAKEUP Routine

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA: ‘Keeping Up With Kardashian Children!’ It’s another day for the Kardashians to make headlines, and this time Kourtney Kardashian faces criticism online. After her 10-year-old daughter Penelope was recently featured in a makeup tutorial on their shared TikTok, mom Kourtney was criticized by online users for allowing her 10-year-old daughter to wear makeup and being called a “villain.” mom”. The video has since been removed from the web.

Although the little girl seemed to be enjoying herself while putting on her makeup, the trolls are calling Kourtney for bad parenting. Penelope put on concealer and then blended it before adding lip gloss, eyeshadow and mascara into the clip, which has since been removed. Though some trolls put her mother to shame, users were quick to praise Penelope’s makeup skills.

A social media commentator expressed horror that the Kardashians’ “obsession with beauty” is “spreading to children.” Penelope’s video also had defenders of her, one of whom wrote: “Penelope Disick is more united at the age of 10, so I’ll never be my whole life. Slay Queen I guess ”. Although Penelope is the star of the TikTok account, she is classified as “Kourtney-Penelope”, indicating her mother’s involvement. Kourtney Kardashian shared three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Penelope Disick completed the look with eyeshadow, mascara and lip gloss in the clip she titled “Good morning 😊😊” (@ pandkourt / TikTok)

Last month Kourtney denied that her son Mason, 12, is on social media and criticized an “ultra creepy” account she accused of “relentlessly pretending” to be him. A social media account claiming to be Mason had made allegations about the Kardashian-Jenner family, including that Kourtney’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner was on the verge of marrying her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. Two years ago, Kourtney publicly revealed that she and Scott had forced Mason to delete her solo Instagram page. Mason, who was 10 at the time, went live on the platform without his parents’ permission and started chatting with his followers. However the next day Kourtney revealed on Instagram Live that she and Scott decided he was too young for social media.

penelope disick is more assembled at the age of 10 than I will ever be in my entire life. kill the queen, I guess – emily (@niksdunkin) August 27, 2022

Oh god… it's spreading to children. Someone call the CDC! – Joseph Schultz (@Joe_Bob_Schultz) August 27, 2022

This article contains observations made on the Internet by individuals and organizations. MEAWW cannot independently confirm these and does not support any claims or opinions made online.