Sleep disorders that prevent you from being able to sleep

There are various sleep disorders that prevent you from sleeping. Photo: Getty Images / Illustrative

Sleep It is one of the most necessary activities for us humans, as it helps the body and the brain to recover from all the wear and tear that occurred during the day. Nevertheless, there are times when we can’t do it and here we will tell you why.

As the years advance, it is more difficult for adults can specify their hours of rest to recover and may be due to sleep disorders.

Disorders for which you can not sleep

According to the United States National Library of Medicine, there are three sleep disorders that prevents you from not being able to sleep:

The insomnia: This happens when we cannot sleep for long periods of time that can last from one night to several weeks. It is usually related to stress.

Sleep apnea: This is a condition in which breathing stops at night and can cause the person not to fully wake up. This disorder can interrupt deep sleep.

Restless legs syndrome: It is related to the desire to move the legs at any time when wanting to sleep. This sleep disorder causes uncomfortable sensations such as: burning, tingling, itching or a feeling that something is creeping up the legs.

How many hours of sleep do you need to sleep well?

The federal Ministry of Health (Ssa) shared information on how long you need to rest, depending on your age:

Newborn, from 14 to 17 hours

One year, 10 hours at night and four hours of nap

Two years, 11 to 12 hours at night and one to two hours of nap

Three to five years, from 10 to 13 hours

From six to 13 years old, from nine to 11 hours

From 14 to 17 years old, from eight to 10 hours

Adults, seven to nine hours

The hours of sleep suitable for you age they are so important for the body because they allow for balance in the immune, cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological systems.

A good night’s rest helps to perform your activities in a better way and to make decisions; It also influences you to feel optimistic, more alert, and to have a better relationship with people.