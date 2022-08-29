Shia LaBeouf revealed that in his darkest moment he contemplated suicide – Metro World News

Shia LaBeouf He became vulnerable during an interview with Bishop Robert Barron on his YouTube series “Word on Fire,” revealing that in his darkest moments he had contemplated suicide.

LaBeouf said that his life “it was a complete disaster” and that he had “hurt a lot of people” in recent years and felt “deep shame and deep guilt” for his actions,

The actor commented that he felt as if his world was collapsing.

How did “wanting to commit suicide” happen?

The actor’s comments came after a Variety interview in which Olivia Wilde explained why fired him from his next movie “Don’t Worry Darling,” eventually replacing him with Harry Styles.

“Their process was not conducive to the spirit that I demand in my productions,” Wilde said. “You have a process that, in a way, seems to require a combative energyand I personally don’t think it’s conducive to top performances.”

As Deadline noted, LaBeouf confirmed this assessment, saying that he felt he needed “conflict and friction” to drive his performances. Unfortunately, that conflict didn’t even stick in his process.

LaBeouf became so famous for his off-screen troubles, including car accidents, an outburst which involved Emma Stone in a Broadway show and a lawsuit filed by FKA twigs alleging sexual assault (LaBeouf has denied these allegations).

“Right now I’m nuclear”LaBeouf told Barron. “No one wants to talk to me, including my mother. My manager doesn’t call. The agent doesn’t call. I am no longer connected to the business.”

Suicide attempt

It was when this was happening that he said he felt at his lowest point. “He had a gun on the table. I was out of here”, shared. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore when all this happened. Shame the likes of which she had never experienced before, the kind of shame that makes you forget how to breathe. You don’t know where to go. You can not go out”. and she orders a taco, you don’t want to go anywhere”.

Yet at the same time, LaBeouf said he “also had this deep desire to hang on.” It was then that he found Catholicism while preparing for his role in Abel Ferrara’s next film, “Padre Pio”.