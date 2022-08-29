Serie A needs autumn (and Napoli doesn’t need Cristiano Ronaldo)

You are leading the league and no one with full points, while at the bottom of the ranking you begin to understand that after a promotion it would be better not to change too much. One thing is certain though: this is not Juventus

A week ago there were three to lead the Serie A standings, now they are six. Inter jumped, Naples and Rome tied and kept the top, reached by Atalanta, Lazio, Milan and Turin. Cremonese and Monza, last to zero points, are the only teams that have always lost so far.

The results of the third day of Serie A

Monza 1-2 Udinese

Lazio – Inter 3-1

Juventus – Rome 1-1

Cremonese – Turin 1-2

Milan 2-0 Bologna

Spezia 2-2 Sassuolo

Hellas Verona – Atalanta 0-1

Salernitana – Sampdoria 4-0

Because we don’t have to invent anything, he does the whole championship

Serie A seems to enjoy giving reason to exist in this column. That is to deny every week what was written in the previous one, and invite you to evaluate things with phlegmatic detachment: seven days ago the four zero to zero were celebrated, today the goals are overflowing. If Inter was a roller against Spezia, they melt at the first big difficulty. The Napoli of the nine goals in two games is completely jammed in Florence, and so on. These lines do not sound tautological, nor self-absolving or otherwise justifying: no team travels with full points, a sign that the confusion under the sky is great and therefore the moment is excellent. Something is expected in the autumn, in these pre-world months: then another championship will begin, in dribs and drabs new protagonists will join (Belotti is there, Paredes may be there), and the provisional pile-up at the top is inevitably destined to unravel. For now, the feeling of precariousness does not abandon: now more than ever, with judgments, great calm.

Why Napoli would be wrong to buy Cristiano Ronaldo

It is not the first clean sheet of the attack to downsize Spalletti’s men. Of course, Fiorentina are an opponent of another level, but the Franchi did not enter the ball only due to astral circumstances, and in any case the path traced in the great summer change overcame the price of cohesion very quickly, showing itself as a credible whole and with margins of improvement. Here because the breezy alternation between the young and overflowing Osimhen and the 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo must be classified as fantasy-fantasy football and nothing more, indeed it should be the company itself to tear up the hypothesis: the Portuguese is an athlete who upsets the structure of a team conditioning it to his advantage, just the opposite of the harmonic balance found by the Tuscan coach. And if the fear of losing a champion “to zero” moves the Italian leaders, well this craze in contemporary football should be removed as soon as possible. It being understood that we are talking about another absolute champion, and still intact: therefore, as always, great calm.

Because if you are newly promoted and you have to save yourself, it is better to start from the promotion block

The pyrotechnic summer campaign of Monza – however not yet completed, with suggestive background hypotheses – was given an account during construction. But the devil over his shoulder, a well-known topos to the owners, suggested that the structure of the promotion was not really to be thrown into the new context: so, after the first slaps, Stroppa has resorted to proven energies, enhancing the block he already knew in spite of theupgrade moneyed. Ten Italians out of 11 on the field, the only foreigner being captain Carlos Augusto: if Udinese also made a full booty in Brianza, it does not mean that the “new” road is not in fact the right one. Now it is up to the former Milan and Lazio playmaker to save his bench and persevere in the block, the only guarantee for the newly promoted ever. Maybe with the warning not to lose Pessina’s talent, which is precious for the whole discipline. Will the next shift take charge of making this discourse obsolete? Great calm…

Because, if the grenade domination in Turin is ephemeral, it cannot be taken for granted that it will vanish

With the counter-exodus, the millions of Juventus fans hoped, even the seaside version of Juve would give way to the industrious team set up every autumn. And instead, after the white goals of Marassi, the Juve Beach Party does not go beyond the internal equal against a strong-willed and sly Rome: Vlahović and Abraham revive the memory of Bettega and Pruzzo, while the Slavic and bad Toro knocks down Cremonese after Monza , omen of a League with its wheels on the ground. So the headlines for the leaders grenade, and what happens to the zebras? Simple, they are a team of Allegri: they do not (have) fun playing football, they never field the same team twice in a row, they mortify their best young players like a yo-yo. Yet it would be enough to do the opposite of what has just been explained to reverse the situation: we saw it with Sassuolo on the first day, launching at full speed the eternal class of Ángel di María. And everything suggests that, with the return of the Argentine (and later of the Church) many difficulties will be resolved: therefore great calmand Miretti owner.

Because Sabiri’s skills will be able to lift Sampdoria almost by themselves

Poor sailor, beaten four times in Salerno. Soft and never in the game, the Sampdoria have not resisted an opponent built to save themselves soon: under accusation the strange 4-1-4-1 imposed by Giampaolo without having the elements, some of which apparently unsuitable for a safe seat in the series A. But it is enough, as in the game of fifteen, to change the game scheme – even keeping approximately the same interpreters – to give a sensible face to those who are struggling now: to restart from the attacking midfielder and two strikers, with Djuricić to arm Caputo and Sabiri (and maybe take advantage of the returning Gabbiadini as a tactical variant), it should be easy for the Abruzzo coach’s DNA. Above all in order not to mortify the creatives, relegating them to less traveled areas of the pitch: the Moroccan from Germany, above all, has shown that he is not the apathetic one of Arechi or of the punishments sent in the second ring. To make a difference again, you need to reprogram your “channel” with the decoder: it will take time, and perhaps a new coach. Also for this, great calm.