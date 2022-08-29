Sell ​​a bag with alleged Billie Eilish air for more than 10,000 euros after attending her concert

HWe have seen thousands of examples of people who are willing to do anything or pay any price to obtain an object or belonging from their favorite artist. From things as typical as a guitar or a piece of clothing to other rarer things like a lock of hair or something of the sort.

But what has sold a fan of Billie Eilish takes the cake. a follower of Singapore of the artist went to see her in concert and wanted to make an economic profit from that opportunity. This ensures that the American singer filled a small plastic bag with air when she was in the venue. Within hours, the fan put up for sale in an application called Carousell the alleged bag with a price of 15,000 Singapore dollars (about 10,782 euros).

The seller describes it as something “very rare” that had a great value and that it be “kept in a container sealed at time of delivery to prevent leakage” and prevent air from escaping billie eilish.

In the description it said: “I stood in front and managed to fill the bag with air when she screamed at the top of her lungs during the concert! For those who missed the concert, you can purchase this! Very rare air!”.

To give credibility to the object, the fan attached a photo of the artist in full concert that was made on August 21 in Singapore. At the time, the post was no longer on the platform and it is unknown if it is because the bag was sold or because the seller himself decided to eliminate it.