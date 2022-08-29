Season 3: Filming Start Date Officially Announced!

After the sad news of the abandonment by the star Barbie Ferreira, who will not be in season 3, the cult TV series Euphoria shares more information about his near future. Never close enough for fans, who would like season 3 to hit their screen as soon as possible (if not right now). The waitunfortunately, it will still be long: the official release date of the next season has already been set for the distant 2024. In the meantime, however, many previews and news on the sexy cast of the show will be able to make the wait more tolerable.

One of the latest news to be shared with the audience of Euphoria and the shooting start window. How long do you still have to wait to see the first leaks from the set? Here are all the details on season 3!

Euphoria – Season 3: Filming will begin next year, in early 2023

The news of the abandonment of the TV series by Barbie Ferreira took place yesterday through a post by the actress herself, who announced the abandonment of “her” Kat.

With a post on InstagramBarbie Ferreira then announced the decision to leave Euphoriacontroversial TV series on teenage hardships starring Zendaya: “After four years of embodying the most special and enigmatic character I’ve ever played, Kat, I have to say goodbye with tears in my eyes. I hope that many of you can mirror yourself in her as I have and that it has brought you joy to see her journey into the character that has become her. I passed on all my care and love to her and I hope you guys can feel it. I love you Katherine Hernandez. “ At the moment the reasons behind the abandonment of the series are not clear, even if in the past there were some rumors – denied by Ferreira herself – about friction on the set between the actress and showrunner of the series, Sam Levinson.

According to Production Weekly magazine, director Sam Levinson’s plans include a start of filming for the February 2023: the first months of the year are therefore essential to get the set going at full speed. 2024 is awaited with great anxiety by all viewers, lovers of the bloody and wonderful teen drama.