Screen Actors Guild Awards will be given on February 26, 2 weeks before the Oscar – Culture

The 29th edition of the Screen Actors Guild of the United States will be held on February 26 in Santa Monica (Los Angeles, California), two weeks before the Oscars, the organization reported on Monday through its official website.

The announcement occurs on the same day that the nomination period for these awards that recognize the best film and television productions of each season since 1995 has opened.

The delivery of the awards granted by the Screen Actors Guild is one of the most important events for the Hollywood industry, since it usually works as a thermometer for the Oscars -which are delivered on March 12- due to the varied representation in your voting committee.

And it is that the candidates for the awards are chosen by 4,200 members of the union selected at random among the more than 120,000 members that compose it.

The period to apply for this new edition will last from today until October 21.

Later, between December 5 and January 8, 2023, a committee already formed will vote on their favorite proposals and the result will be made public just three days later, when the organization disseminates the titles and the name of the nominated performers.

The committee will have a margin from January 18 to February 24 to choose among the productions that passed the first selection which will be the winners finally in 2023.

The awards ceremony will take place in the coastal city of Santa Monica (Los Angeles County, California) on February 26.

Although, at the moment the gala continues to be surrounded by some controversy because the organization has not yet managed to reach an agreement with any television channel for the broadcast of the event, after its union with the TNT and TBS channels, in charge of the spread of the ceremony for the last 25 years.

In May, the media conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery, to which TNT and TBS belong, decided not to extend its agreement with the Screen Actors Guild for coverage of the awards as it was implementing a “new strategy.”

In last year’s edition, the film “CODA” won the most important award, the best cast or ensemble, while Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) and Will Smith (“King Richard”) won the awards for best and leading actress respectively

In the secondary categories, Troy Kotsur was recognized for his role in the film “CODA” and Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story”.

In the absence of several months to know which films will be nominated for the Screen Actors Guild awards, titles like “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” or the long-awaited “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” are already among the favorites for the 29th edition of these awards.