Sconcerti warns Napoli: “Cristiano Ronaldo the opposite of Maradona”

He spoke to the microphones of Pressingbroadcast in the late evening on Italia 1, Mario Sconcerti expressed his opinion on the episode of the insults to Spalletti during Fiorentina-Napoli: “I don’t know how much Florence has to do with it since no such person can represent a city. I am sorry that Spalletti was also targeted in the past with writings under the house. To say that he is wrong is an understatement. There is no doubt, today the offense is public. Football and the stadium were the first social networks in the world. This is not a football problem. I advise him to report as Commisso did with the fan who put up the banner “.

Then the columnist of the Corriere della Sera analyzed the negotiations that could lead soon Cristiano Ronaldo to the Naples: “From a technical point of view I would not do it but the money counts. He is not a leader, he is a lone champion out of reach for most teams. If United gives me 100 million and they pay me 85% salary – in my opinion it is without knowing the behind the scenes of the deal, the deal must be done because there are 100 million and it’s Cristiano Ronaldo! “.

“From a technical point of view, and by technician I also mean the dressing room and not just the field, Cristiano Ronaldo is a great unknown for a city like Naples. He is the opposite of Maradona. Maradona was a leader and we loved him. , the players still love him, I haven’t heard of one in Italy who loved Cristiano Ronaldo ” Sconcerti continued.