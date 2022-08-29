SCANDAL IN FRANCE: Mathias Pogba accused his brother Paul Pogba of hiring someone to do witchcraft to Kylian Mbappé

The times of seeing the Pogba brothers dancing together on Instagram have come to an end. The break is complete. Right now, Mathias, one of the twins, and Paul are in a public dispute that has already reached the police.

According to reports in France, the process has been open since the beginning of August. However, it was not until yesterday that Mathias, with a video published on his digital platforms, unleashed the lack of control.

In the sequence, which he recorded in four different languages ​​(Spanish, English, Italian and French), the 32-year-old player warned that he would soon make “big revelations” regarding his brother Paul, the lawyer Rafaela Pimieta (his agent after the death of Mino Raiola and whom he defines as his second mother) and Kylian Mbappé.

It was a threat-advance because it did not reveal anything in detail. He simply indicated that Juventus, the French national team, teammates and fans deserve to know certain things about the 1993 midfielder.

Of course, he set off the alarms and more or less made the seriousness of the matter understood by saying that it was something explosive, capable of generating a lot of noise in the world of football.

In addition, he added that, when the reasons behind what is happening are known, the French National Team and Juve should consider the continuity ofand Pogboom, as well as his colleagues keep him as a friend.

THE VIDEO OF MATHIAS ADVANCED THAT HE WILL TALK ABOUT POGBA

WHAT POGBA TOLD THE POLICE

Mathias’s words sparked a lot of speculation. It seemed that, for the moment, it would be everything. The point was that Franceinfo revealed that Paul appeared before the police to file his complaint (since the beginning of this month) and, in addition to that, published details of what the Juventus 10 would have said in front of the authorities.

The investigation reported by the aforementioned media outlet is open for ‘extortion attempts by an organized gang’. Why? because according to FranceinfoPaul recounted that he was captured by childhood friends and a couple of hooded men who were armed with assault rifles.

What does it have to do with Mathias? Well, Paul would have declared before the Central Office for the Fight against Organized Crime that he recognized Mathias, his brother, among the suspects.

The capture and attempted extortion would have occurred in March after a couple of games of the French national team. It is pointed out that Paul took advantage of that FIFA break to visit his family in Lagny-sur Marne and, right there, it was where this happened.

His friends and the pair of hooded men would have caught him against his will to take him to an apartment, where they allegedly blamed Paul for not helping them financially since he became a professional footballer. In this exchange, they would have claimed a payment of 13 million euros for the ‘service of having protected him discreetly for 13 years’.

After what happened in Lagny-sur-Marne, the former Manchester United member would also have seen his extortionists on different occasions. In April, in Manchester. In July, at the Juventus training center. And it was in Turin that he would have seen Mathias as one of the people who is bullying him.

Paul Pogba’s version in these police hearings is that he had always been close to his childhood friends and never, until a few months ago, had he stopped supporting them when they needed it. The change in position was due to the fact that, in January 2022, he had to kick out a friend who was visiting him in Manchester when he noticed that he used his credit card to steal 200,000 euros.

Paul also mentioned that his extortionists intend to publicly discredit him with messages in which he would have asked a marabout in his family circle to bewitch Kylian Mbappé (with the intention of injuring him). The latter has been denied by the world champion.

Paul Pogba’s lawyers, for their part, released a statement asserting that “Mathias Pogba’s recent statements on social media are unfortunately not a surprise”. And they added that “The facts have been reported to the Italian and French police a month ago and there will be no further comment on the ongoing investigations.”

THE RESPONSE OF MATHIAS

Mathias read what was published by Franceinfo, and did not hesitate to reply. She started laughing and later wrote that Paul had already begun to show his true face, lying to the police.

And it didn’t stop there.

The former striker for clubs like Crewe Alexandra, Pescara, Sparta Rotterdam and Tours made a Twitter thread entirely dedicated to Paul. He wrote the following to her:

“Paul, you really wanted to completely shut me up to lie and send me to prison. I suspected it, now it’s true. My version of the facts comes and, unlike you, I have enough to prove my words and your lies. I tell you again: brother, manipulating people is not good!

“It’s not about money. You implicated me, I almost died because of you, you left me in the hole while running away and you want to play innocent. When everything is said, people will see that there is no one on earth more cowardly, traitorous and hypocritical than you.

“Kylian, now do you understand? I have nothing negative against you. My words are for your good. Everything is true and proven, the marabout thing is known. I feel sorry for this brother, a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft. It is never good to have a hypocrite and traitor near you!”

Kylian, here you understand? J’ai rien de négatif contre toi, me dires sont pour ton bien, tout est vrai et avéré, le marabou est connu! Désolé de ce frère, un soi disant musulman à fond dans la sorcellerie, il n’est jamais bon d’avoir un hypocrite et un traître près de soi! — Mathias Pogba (@LeMathiasPogba) August 28, 2022

Hours earlier, by the way, he had already assured that his younger brother had lied to the police before and added that being famous does not put him above the law.

“I hope you will not be fooled by an attempt to manipulate the media and the authorities. When you are famous the world is with you, the authorities listen to you more carefully. But that doesn’t put you above the law, the police are not your henchmen!”

“Oh, and not long ago, my brother told the Italian police that he didn’t know our direct cousin, who we grew up with. The family can attest to it. It was a complaint of harassment against an innocent cousin…”.

Ah, et Il ya peu, mon frère a prétendu à la police italienne ne pas connaître notre cousin direct, avec que on a grandit, lui rendant une banale visita et qui ne lui a rien fait, la famille pouvant en témoigner. Ça parlait de plainte pour harcèlement contre un cousin innocent… — Mathias Pogba (@LeMathiasPogba) August 28, 2022

As you can imagine, the scandal on French soil is reaching major proportions. Kylian Mbappé really had nothing to do with it, he didn’t do anything, but he is already implicating. And this, obviously, can affect the atmosphere in the French National Team a few months before the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The feeling is that the mess between Paul and Mathias is just beginning.

Wow chaos.