Sakurai shares his opinion on 60 and 30 FPS in a video game

We bring an interesting video related to one of the most outstanding games in the catalog of switch. We are talking in this case about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In the video that we leave you below, we can know that Masahiro Sakura, director of the title, has shared a new one on his YouTube channel. In it, he analyzes the section on framerate in the development of video games, mentioning that 60 fps for him is “ideal” and 30 fps is “adequate”:

60fps is an ideal frame rate when possible, but 30fps is a common standard… And 30fps is still more than adequate for gaming.

Remember that the creative has recently opened his own YouTube channel after stopping sharing daily screenshots of the fighting game. Specifically, there are two versions: one in English and one in Japanese. Both channels are called Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games and are expected to provide information on how to make games more fun in game development.

Currently it already exceeds 345,000 subscribers. We leave you with the Kirby video:

What do you think? If you’re interested, you can check out our full coverage of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at this link.

Font.