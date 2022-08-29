Sabrina Ghio and Carlo Negri wedding: double ceremony in Puglia

Passionate kisses and tears of joy at the wedding of Sabrina Ghio and Carlo Negri, who swore eternal love in Puglia twice over the weekend.

(On the cover photo @sabrinaghio | Via Instagram)

After the intimate ritual in common on Saturday 27 August, the influencer and the entrepreneur organized a second celebration with all their loved ones on Sunday 28 among the suggestive Apulian olive trees.

Marriage Sabrina Ghio and Carlo Negri, the civil ceremony

The former tronista of Men and women she married her Carlo a Fasano in the presence of his first daughter Penelopeborn from a previous relationship, e My, the daughter Sabrina and Carlo had two months ago.

The celebrations then continued a Borgo Egnaziaa real Apulian “gem” that has been the set of numerous VIP weddings including that of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake.

For the common ritual, Sabrina wore a simple white sheath dress with a square neckline.

And for the evening party among the olive trees and the Apulian lights, the influencer chose an Atelier Emè dress in perfect Mediterranean style, with lace and flounces.

Sabrina Ghio and Carlo Negri married: the second ceremony

Sabrina surprised her followers with a second ceremony on Sunday 29, followed by a beautiful party in a typical Apulian farmhouse.

Sabrina, accompanied by her daughter Penelope, crossed the white carpet set up among olive trees and lights, in a romantic Atelier Emè dress with lace sleeves and high collar and pure white silk skirt.

Waiting for her at the altar, Carlo with the sweetest Mia in his arms.

Sabrina Ghio and Carlo Negri: encore party in the masseria

The newlyweds celebrated with all their loved ones in the splendid Torre Coccaro farm.

The location was “dressed up” for the occasion with colored lights, romantic candles and peonies in shades of pink as a floral decoration.

For the party, the influencer chose a one-shoulder Atelier Emè creation with a draped skirt and deep side slits.

