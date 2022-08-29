Rumor: Starfire would be the new collaboration between Fortnite and Teen Titans

The alien princess could be the third member of the group of superheroes to join the battle royale soon.

Collaborations in Fortnite are not enough. In the last time we had the arrival at the Dragon Ball character store and the following week of Destiny 2. But now there would be a change of plans and the association with the world of comics would be resumed, summoning star fire.

According to the journalist Tom Henderson For the eXputer medium, the alien princess known as Koriand’r would arrive at the battle royale on September 2 or around that date. It is unknown what aesthetics the character will have, what version it will be and her respective cosmetics.

Also read: Fortnite: Become a quarterback with Patrick Mahomes

“Teen Titans’ Starfire is coming to Fortnite next month, according to sources.”

With this current news, Starfire would be the third protagonist of the group of superheroes known as teen titans to join, missing only Cyborg and Robin. In fact she is the love interest of the latter and then, later in the 2006 movie that continues the animated series, they become a couple.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that Fortnite had already integrated the first members of the group in season 6 of chapter 2. On the one hand, there was Raven with her original Rebirth variant that was established in the battle pass. And on the other we had Beast Boy, who occasionally reappears between store rotations with the batch of him being included in waves of DC Comics.

Also read: Rumor: These would be the next Fortnite collaborations

At the moment everything seems to indicate that Epic Games will return to the world of comics at the hands of the Young Titans. What’s more, and parallel to this, Henderson warned days ago that Assassin’s Creed skins with their batches would go back on sale.