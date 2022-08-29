Robert Downey Jr. as a Mexican? This is the controversial comedy by Jamie Foxx that has not been released for years – CINEMABLEND

Jamie Foxx has said in several interviews that the film is quite controversial and there has not been a production company that is encouraged to release it.

Actor Jamie Foxx starred in the recent Netflix premiere, Day Shift. Although the film was easily positioned in the Top 10 most viewed content on the streaming platform, Foxx cannot hide his frustration at a project with Robert Downey Jr. that has not seen the light.

We are talking about All Star Weekenda comedy directed by Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, The Amazing Spider-Man 2) that seems controversial enough for no studio to be encouraged to distribute it.

Day Shift arrived at the Netflix catalog on August 12 last.



The movie, which has a cast made up of Robert Downey Jr., Eva Longoria, Gerard Butler Y Benicio, the bull, It has already been filmed for six years, but Foxx has had a lot of trouble putting it on the market. It was going to be released in 2018 during the NBA All-Star, since the plot revolves around the famous basketball league all-star weekend. However, the content is too scandalous.

“It’s been tough, with all that comes with comedy. We try to open those sensitive corners where people laugh again. So I think even in this movie, what’s great is that the only thing we keep hearing at the screenings is how much people were laughing,” Foxx told CinemaBlend.

Karla Souza becomes a vampire with Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg in ‘Day Shift’

Foxx has given some details about the plot of All Star Weekend in different interviews, such as in the Joe Rogan podcast, where he stated that he plays a racist white police officer and that Robert Downey Jr. plays a Mexican. “I called Robert and said, ‘Listen, I need you to play a Mexican.’ He said, ‘Fuck it. Sure. Why not? Fuck it. Sure. Of course. Mexican. Whatever.’