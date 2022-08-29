Results WWE Sunday Stunner Supershow August 28, 2022

Few hours ago, WWE held a new house show from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. The superstars of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW starred in this day, which featured seven matches including the central event starring a Street Fight. Here are the most outstanding results.



Results WWE Supershow August 28, 2022

– The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) defeated the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) to retain the unified WWE Tag Team Championships.

– Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander.

– Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

– Bobby Lashley defeated AJ Styles and Theory to retain the WWE United States Championship.

– Drew McIntyre and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch).

– GUNTHER defeated Ricochet to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Manchester Street Fight in the main event.

