Residents of Angelino Heights protest at the filming of ‘Fast & Furious’ in the streets of Los Angeles

Nearly every night, drivers speed down the street in front of Rene Favela’s home in Angelino Heights.

“People drive at 2 in the morning, at 2 in the afternoon,” said Favela, who moved to the neighborhood north of downtown Los Angeles 17 years ago with his wife, Bella.

Now that they have a son, the couple has become concerned about dangerous street races and stunts outside their front door, confusion that neighbors say has been caused by the “Fast & Furious” movie franchise, whose Fans flock to the streets of Angelino Heights that leading man Vin Diesel’s character (Toreto) calls home.

Favela understands that street racing in Los Angeles has been going on since before the franchise, the first installment of which was released in 2001, but he can’t help but feel that the movies are contributing to the problem.

“You don’t want to say it encourages street racing, but you know, it doesn’t help,” Favela said outside his home on Bellevue Avenue, where the asphalt is marked with black tire marks.

On Friday, demonstrators in Angelino Heights protested the filming of “Fast X,” the 10th installment in the franchise, which residents say highlights street racing and illegal takeovers, fueling a dangerous trend not just in Angelino Heights but anywhere the movies have resonated. young drivers.

Protesters hold a press conference behind a fake street racing victim during the filming of “Fast X” on Friday. (Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times)

As television news cameras documented the protest, fans gathered near film set security checkpoints and crews fanned out through the neighborhood, erecting giant screens next to Victorian homes.

Just down the street is Bob’s Market, noted as the family-owned liquor store of Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and now a selfie destination for street joggers.

“There is a lot of traffic here with fast cars and a lot of young people, taking over the entire parking lot and taking photos,” said Juanita Chaidez outside the market on Friday morning.

Chaidez, 56, grew up in Angelino Heights and said street takeovers have gotten worse since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even if you don’t see drivers making donuts on the street, he said, you can see the smoke rising as drivers burn tires and brake pads. Sometimes they stop to take a photo and then drive down the street at 60 to 70 mph, Chaidez said.

Other gatherings have turned into full-blown street takeovers, with drivers blocking the intersection late at night while burning tires.

Tire marks from street and racing shots are seen outside the set of “Fast X” in Angelino Heights on Friday. (Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times)

Angelino Heights is no stranger to movie sets. AMC’s “Mad Men,” Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video and Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown” were all filmed in the neighborhood, but none have provoked a backlash like “Fast & Furious.”

Residents say the films’ distributor, Universal Pictures, and the city of Los Angeles have done little to deter copycat drivers racing through their neighborhood. Traffic bollards have been installed at the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and East Kensington Road, along with several stop signs, but the neighbors are pressing for more.

They want the streets redesigned to discourage street racing and for the film’s producers to make a public service announcement to discourage fans from speeding on residential streets.

“Please film where filming is appropriate, take care of the community around you and be a partner,” resident Tad Yenawine said at Friday’s protest.

NBCUniversal and Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office did not respond to requests for comment about the protest and residents’ demands to redesign streets.

Joe Martinez, a lifelong resident of Angelino Heights, watches Friday’s protest. Martinez said crashes involving street racers totaled two of his cars while they were parked. (Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times)

As protesters marched around an intersection, organizer Damian Kevitt of the nonprofit Streets Are For Everyone shouted into a megaphone, “Street racing kills.”

A bystander across the street yelled, “No, they don’t.”

Filming in Angelino Heights will continue through Saturday, but protesters said the problem will linger long after the sets are broken.

“This wouldn’t be happening as a tourist destination if it wasn’t represented in the movies,” Kevitt said. “This extends outside the neighborhood. It goes almost everywhere.”

Lori Argumedo said her niece, Bethany Holguin, was killed in a traffic accident in May 2019. The driver ran a stop sign while racing another vehicle and collided with the car in which Holguin was a passenger, Argumedo said. She died at the scene.

“I had to identify my niece’s body on Mother’s Day. I had to tell her 6-year-old daughter that her mom would never come home,” Argumedo said down the street from Friday’s filming. “This is the reality of street racing. People’s lives are lost. I did her makeup for her funeral instead of her wedding.”

