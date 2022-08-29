Rayados thrashed Xolos at home and is the new general leader

Monterey returned to the top of Opening 2022 after winning at the border. With notes from their forwards Germán Berterame, Rodrigo Aguirre and Jaziel Martínez, Rayados won 3-0 against Tijuana at the Caliente Stadium, at the close of date 11.

The first half had dripping scoring options. Both teams were more concerned about not getting messy than risking up front, so the duel went unemotional into the break.

But the second half was different. He had a meteoric start with arrivals that shook both arches. first with Renato Ibarra being the most unbalancing element of Xolosand moments later, with a shot from Rodrigo Aguirreof scratchedwhich hit the local crossbar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzIEJRUoXxs

And the offensive attempts had their reward when Berterame opened the scoring, just in the minutes in which Tijuana looked most dangerous, a score that silenced the largest kennel in Mexico.

Xolos did not decline, he continued to insist now through the Chilean Joaquín Montecinos, but a hand inside the area caused the penalty with which the Uruguayan Aguirre increased the score, and already in compensation, the young Jaziel Martinez sealed the landslide at the border.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: MEXICAN TEAM: CESAR MONTES IS NOT CALLED WITH MOTERREY, BUT HE DOES GO WITH THE TRI