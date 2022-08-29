Private medicine fees will increase 11.53% in October, how much will they accumulate in the year?

In a new blow to the pocket, the dues of the prepaid medicine companies will rise in october 11.53% according to the calculation made by the Superintendence of Health Services.

It will be the eighth increase in fees so far in 2022 and the accumulated, in this way, will reach almost 90% in 10 months.

This year’s increases started in January with 9%; followed by 6% in March, 6% in April, 8% in May, 10% in June, 4% in July and 11.34% in August.

This new rise is based on a Health Cost Index that combines the evolution of the costs of medicines (12.2%) according to a list prepared by the Ministry of Health, medical supplies (17.2%), the salaries set by the paritarias (52.4%) and the general expenses (18.2%), which are prepared by the Superintendence of Health Services. This rise is applied every two months.

The elaboration made by the Ministry of Health was applied because “it was considered opportune to build an index in which the variations in the cost structure are adequately reflected and that determines the maximum limits of increase that may be applied periodically by the entities of the sector “. According to the resolution published on June 30, “said Index must be calculated bimonthly, on the last day of the months of January, March, May, July, September and November.”

However, the resolution established for this second semester, “the Health Cost Index will be calculated on the last day of the months of June, August and October 2022” and must be informed to members 30 days in advance.

For their part, prepaid must recognize clinics, sanatoriums, community hospitals, laboratories and diagnostic centers at least 90% of the increase in fees to their members, which represents an increase of 10.4%. Thus, also automatically and with reference to the same Health Costs index, the tariffs and fees of the professionals are adjusted.

Continue reading the story

s

It will be the eighth increase in fees so far in 2022 and the accumulated will reach almost 90% in 10 months

The increases that arrive in September

September arrives with increases and puts pressure on the inflation which continues to break historical records. On the one hand, the removal of subsidies in the electricity and gas rates in users who have remained in levels 1 and 3.

The fee for private schools in the province of Buenos Aires will also have its adjustment to complete the staggered increase that has been applied. At the end of the month, in addition, the rise in the subway ticket will begin to take effect, announced last Friday after the public hearing was held.

These points will press on the Inflation index scheduled for the ninth month of the year. In July, the price level reached 7.4% and the Government expects that August will also show a high number, in the order of 7%.

Private school fee

According to the provision authorized by Governor Axel Kicillof, this month there will be an average increase of 9% for private schools that receive state subsidies.

This rise completes the staggered 25%, which responds to the improvement in teacher salaries.

The September increases will have a strong impact on the pocket

The September increases will have a strong impact on the pocket

Rates

As of August 31, as a result of the new tariff segmentation, electricity and gas consumption will no longer be subsidized for a part of Argentine households.

Gas

The segmentation policy established three levels of users, which led to differentiated increases. On the one hand, for those who are part of Level 1, the increases are applied gradually every two months starting in September (after November and January) with an average increase of close to $500 per month per step and $1,500 per month accumulated in the three bimonthly periods. .

The scheme of increases based on consumption levels for Level 3 users proposes three increases with a gradual application every two months starting in September with an average increase of close to $165 per month per step and $500 per month accumulated in the three bimonthly periods.

Light

The consumption limit from which the full rate for electricity service will begin to be paid will be 400 kWh per month per household for the excess of that limit. In the cases of localities that do not have natural gas through networks, the consumption limit will increase to 550 kWh from which the full rate will begin to be paid.

For example, in an invoice from Edesur (Empresa Distribuidora Sur SA), from $1,467 in August, the rate will cost $2,285 in September. A jump of $818 in one month or, seen another way, of 55.7%.

Loss or decrease in subsidies will increase bills for home services

Loss or decrease in subsidies will increase bills for home services

Water

According to what Malena Galmarini, president of AySA, communicated, the removal of subsidies for users will begin in November and will depend on the subdivision made.

In the case of drinking water to users of the AySA residential and vacant lots located in areas classified as high (includes gated communities) the subsidy will be eliminated directly from November 1st.

As for residential users and vacant lots located in areas classified as medium in a first stage, they will have a 40% subsidy from November 1 to December 31. in the second the subsidy will be 20% from November 1 and until February 28, 2023. In the third, the subsidy will be eliminated, from March 1, 2023.

Non-residential users in the first stage will have a 40% subsidy from November 1 to December 31, 2022. In the second stage, the subsidy will become 20%, from November 1 to February 28, 2023. In the third, the subsidy will be eliminated, from March 1, 2023.

subway ticket

On Friday, the 40% increase in the subway fare was made official, which will take the value of the ticket from $30 to $42. The measure was confirmed by Mauro Alabuenas, president of the state company Subterráneos de Buenos Aires, and indicated that the increase will take effect at the end of September.

The subway ticket will cost $42 at the end of the month, while the Premetro will cost $15; meanwhile, the SUBE network discount and the benefit for frequent passengers will continue to apply.

As explained by the Buenos Aires official, the rise is in line with the increases arranged by the national government on the ticket for buses and trains that circulate in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA).

After more than three years of freezing, on August 1, bus and train fares in the AMBA increased by 40%. In this way, the minimum ticket for the bus service in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires area went from $18 to $25.20.