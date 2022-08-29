Pretty Woman returns to television: Telecinco broadcasts it again

beautiful woman It is a classic film that premiered in 1990 and has been broadcast on many occasions on television. The film starring Julia Roberts Y Richard Gere can be seen once again in Telecinco on Monday, August 29 at 10:00 p.m.

The chain has included comedy in its programming again, as it had done in previous years for the same dates. Viewers were also able to enjoy it on September 1, 2021, September 2, 2020, and September 8, 2019.

The film, which is available in the catalog of Disney+has been broadcast free on general channels in Spain up to 37 times. the 1 premiered it with great success in 1994 and offered it 16 times, but the pass of Telecinco in 2022 it will be the number 21 of the channel of Mediaset. He was also on the grill Antenna 3but only occasionally in 2006.

The film it has been a great audience success on television in most of its broadcasts, but in recent years its numbers have dropped considerably. In September 2021, it leads with a 13% share and 983,000 viewers. A year earlier it had achieved a 13.9% share and 1,797,000 viewers, while in September 2019 it had 11% and 1,494,000 viewers.

Reactions in the networks

The fact that Telecinco re-include beautiful woman in its programming it has provoked numerous comments on social networks, some of them in an ironic tone and resorting to memes. One user charged against the network and pointed out that it was offering the feature film due to lack of content: “Zero ideas, zero quality.” Another question: “Hasn’t anyone seen beautiful woman? Why?” A third joked: “It’s about time they released it in Spain. Oh my God! How long it took…”