Piquè appears on an official occasion with the new flame. Shakira is furious: “Keep her away from her children”

A summer in the spotlight of international gossip. After the final break with Shakira, Pique seems to have definitely moved on: his new love is the 23 year old Clara Chia Martì and the couple recently attended some friends’ wedding. The two showed up at the ceremony hand in hand, very close and eland photos of their first official appearance have been published from the Spanish newspaper Hola!. Images that Shakira has not digested: the Colombian pop star, in fact, would still be in love with the Barça defender and he would try to save the marriage several times, without success. Now, Pique’s relationship emerged, the diva would have asked him to prevent the children, Milan and Sasha (9 and 6 years old), from meeting Martì. Too late? Probably. Last July, in fact, the footballer had introduced the woman, as a friend and collaborator, to the two children. An encounter that sparked the anger of Shakira, who would have reiterated the request to the ex-husband. After breaking the pact that was to wait a year after the breakup before showing up in public with new partners, however, Pique is unlikely to accept the singer’s appeal.