‘Pinocchio’: Disney + releases the new trailer for the film starring Tom Hanks

Disney+ released a new trailer for ‘Pinocchio’, the tape that will mix real action with CGI technology (computer generated images, for its acronym in English). The two-minute trailer features renowned actor Tom Hanks in the role of Geppettothe carpenter who builds the famous wooden doll.

“This is a new version of the endearing story of a wooden puppet, who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy,” says the synopsis of the film, directed Robert Zemeckisknown for his work on films such as ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Forrest Gump’.

In addition to Tom Hanks as the old carpenter, the cast includes the participation of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John, Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull , a new character, and Luke Evans as the coachman.

When and where will ‘Pinocchio’ be released?

This feature film is part of the great strategy of Disney to reinterpret his classics, either with new animation techniques or with real actors. The studio has already done so with updates to “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King,” “Lady and the Tramp,” “Dumbo,” among others.

‘Pinocchio‘ in real action will be released on 8 september through the platform Disney+. It will be one of the novelties that the company will launch on the occasion of Disney + Day, the date on which the streaming service will allow fans and subscribers to access unique experiences.

It should be noted that Netflix is also preparing the premiere of another new version of ‘Pinocchio’, written and directed by the winner of the Oscar Guillermo del Toro. This animated project will star Ewan McGregor in the main voice of Jiminy Cricket. The film is expected to arrive in December this year.

