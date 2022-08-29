Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson delved into a fleeting but mediatic romance from the end of 2021.

Nevertheless, the spark went out and, after nine months of an intense relationship, the celebrities decided to put end point to courtship at the beginning of this month of August.

Initially, it was said that it was Kim Kardashian who ended up with Pete Davidson due to the comedian’s “immaturity and young age”, well the socialite he is 41 years old while Pete only 28.

However, it has now come to light that He was the former host of Saturday night Live who decided to end his relationship with the leader of the Kardashian clan – Jenner due to his “controlling behavior”, This was revealed by a insider for the middle Heat World.

Pete Davidson broke up with Kim Kardashian for her ‘controlling behavior’

According to what was revealed by the aforementioned source, Pete decided to break up with Kim since she was obsessed with her weight and she hoped the comedian would join her in her strict diet and heavy exercise regimens.

Added to this, Pete felt that his artistic career had been slighted as he was now seen as “Mr. Kim Kardashian”, attitude that annoyed him.

“Pete entered this relationship with the best of intentions. He feels bad that Kim is upset about his decision to end things, but he also feels like he was left with no choice. She had gotten to the point where she was all that people asked her about, as if his career as a successful comedian and actor on SNL had flown out the window and all of a sudden, he was Mr. Kim Kardashian”, the source said.

Also, the insider revealed that Kim began to be very “controlling” with Davidson, to the point of telling him what clothes he could wear and what not.

“Kim’s controlling behavior was key to Pete’s decision. Kim constantly checked on him, even told him what he could wear (he insisted that he only be seen at brands affiliated with his family’s deals) and there were endless meetings and daily call sheets that made his head spin. Besides that, she had to keep up with her weight loss regimen: Get in shape, stay away from junk food and look like her future husband”, finished.

Kris Jenner pressured Pete Davidson to propose to Kim Kardashian

As reported heatworld, not only was Kim becoming controlling, but also Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian clan, because they point out that She constantly pressured Pete Davidson to ask his ex-wife to marry him. kanye-west.

“Kris had picked out a ring and wanted to stage this Kourtney and Travis-style engagement for the show. Pete found that in poor taste, and Kim and Kris interpreted it as if I were delaying the commitment”, finished.