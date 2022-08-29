Penn Badgley could be the new Mr. Fantastic

Although a few months ago we met the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Mr. Fantastic, in the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, played by John Krasinskiwhom many of us recognize as Jim from the series The Office, the studio’s plans for this character are different. And it is that although many believed that this actor would continue in the role in the production of The Fantastic Four that Marvel is preparing, the director Matt Shakman —who already worked for the company at the head of Wandavision— wants another face for the leader of the popular quartet of superheroes. Advertising

Rumors have emerged this week that one of the candidates to fill such a role is none other than Penn Badgleywho is recognized for being one of the most charismatic stalkers on the small screen, Joe Goldberg, in the Netflix series You. The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigassured the media that they are looking for the perfect actor to play this iconic character, and that they will not be based on a matter of popularity. The film about 4 fantastic It is scheduled to be released in November 2024, and although there are still no more official details, except for its director, rumors are still the order of the day, which has not happened with a Marvel movie since the appearance of Marvel began to be discussed. the three Spider-Man, the one with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield's and Tobey Maguire's in Spider-man: No Way Home, which became a reality last December.

Other names that have emerged to interpret this role are Andrew Lincoln, popular for his role as Rick Grimes in walking dead, and there has also been talk of Jodie Komer, Vanessa Kirby, Amanda Seyfried and Saoirse Ronan they could become the next Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman.

