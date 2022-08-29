Over-the-knee boots to tread hard this fall

Julia Roberts set a precedent by wearing them in Pretty Woman: Over-the-knee boots are back on the runways, and in our closets, this fall. The also known as ‘OTK’ for its acronym in English: ‘Over The Knee’climb up to the middle of the thigh and combine with almost everything, if you put your mind to it.

We know that they may seem complicated, but they are an option suitable for any occasion and They go great with lots of outfits. Also, winter is just around the corner and although we know that boots cowboy are more fashionable than ever, What will protect you more from the cold than a good musketeer boot?

In addition, it is a shoe that favors a lot because visually lengthens the legs and they make you look taller if you combine them, for example with a total look black or with a short skirt.

However the danish fashion week streetstyle —probably one of the most anticipated and relevant ones for the return of September in terms of trends—, has made it clear what they are the best ways to combine ‘OTK’ boots and show off our legs this fall with guaranteed success.

The matching stiletto maxi boots both with camisoles and dresses, but revealing the length of the shoe; those with a platform are perfect to wear with tight mini skirts and flowy tops; Y large or American shirts XXL of complementary colors with basic garments are always a good option to give all the prominence to some heart-stopping boots.

Among the great designers: Chanel, Isabel Marant, Bottega Veneta, Fendi or Coperni they have also been very convincing in making over-the-knee boots next season’s shoe trend. We have been able to verify this in the proposals of their autumn-winter 2022/2023 catwalks.

And, between celebrities, the Kardashians have been in charge of starting up their influence machine on trends by starting to replace the jeans of a lifetime with their kilometer-long boots. Combining them with tight leggings and even bikinis, it seems that they have convinced the public.

If we have also convinced you, do not wait any longer and Run to get the shoes that you will see the most this fall! You can find them in stores Zara, H&M, Mangoor the endless options it offers zalando on your website.

High-heeled fabric boot, from Zara – 69.95 euros.

Zara knitted high-heeled boot.



High boots, from H&M – 69.99 euros.

Cara High Leather Boots, by Zadig & Voltaire – 665 euros.

Cara High Leather Boots, by Zadig & Voltaire.



Musketeer boots, by Anna Field via Zalando – 36.19 euros.

Musketeer boots, by Anna Field.



Over-the-knee boots, by Even&Odd via Zalando – 47.99 euros.

Musketeer boots, by Even&Odd.



