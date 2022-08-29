Oswaldo Sánchez and his alleged comment on the 43 Ayotzinapa students

Oswaldo Sánchez was the target of criticism during the last hoursafter users reported that he made an unpleasant comment during the live broadcast of the duel between Chivas and Pumascorresponding to day 11 of the Apertura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

The exporter and current TUDN commentatorwould have criticized the half court of the feline group, but he did it in a disrespectful way, as they report that he made reference to 43 disappeared students from Ayotzinapa.

“The Pumas midfield is more lost than the 43″

Oswaldo Sanchez

This comment did not take long to generate controversy in social networkswhere they told everything to Oswaldo Sanchezbecause in the opinion of many, he showed little empathy for the event that occurred in September 2014.

IT IS VERY CRITICAL

It is important to note that this is not the first time that Oswaldo Sanchez is criticized; even constantly in social networks they lash out at him.

So far, the Mexican exporter has not commented on the matter.

OSWALDO DENY THE ACCUSATIONS

For its part, Sanchez Ibarra He denied everything through a tweet where he mentioned:

“It is completely false what some media have handled about an alleged comment I made in yesterday’s broadcast alluding to a tragedy in our country. I would never say something like that and I invite you not to fall for fake news. Hugs and good Sunday.”

