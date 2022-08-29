one to the bottom

The mezcal is one of the bets plus important of countryside Mexican. In this year the global market almost hit 250 million of Dollarsand you have calculated for 2028 reach 440. For reference, know that the global market for tequila is close to ten billion of greens.

However, while the history of tequila is settled, the one of mezcal it’s barely there writingwhat can prevent repeat the mistakes of the industry. Mainly the concentration of markets and the invasion of foreign investors. The best-selling brand in the world is Tequila Patroninvestment American. The second, Don Julio, British. And the third, Casamigos, although also Britishwas founded by the American actor George Clooney.

In Puebla the mezcal boom took off in times of former Governor Gali Fayadwho by the hand of then rural secretary Rodrigo Riestraincreased the planted area a 150%, putting to Puebla just below oaxaca. This taken advantage of in the framework of the denomination of origin of mezcal in 116 of the poblano municipalities.

Those efforts begin to be harvestedremember that a mezcal agave may take from five years until his good twenty-five to mature. To this attention to a natural potential of our arid territory is followed with events such as Expo Mezcal Orgullo Pueblawhich will take place in the Convention Center on September 9, 10 and 11. There, in addition to the obvious tastings Y shoppingyou can find out about process of mezcal among other cultural activities.

Another follow-up can be seen in the GESAL-224-283/2022 tender, which was well advanced by Giovanni Góchez, reporter for Intolerancewhich will seek to meet the needs of Program on impulse mezcalero.

The biddingthat closed last Thursday and will report its failure the Wednesday of the following week, seeks to support with plant, nurseriesY palenques. Remember that the palenques are the places where the process takes place cooking and distillation of mezcal.

With the higher estimates we would see sixty new nurseriesthirty-two new palenques Y twenty eight renewed. Furthermore, the amount of plant -mainly potatorum Y scull– would exceed three million; enough to cover a thousand hectares. According to the secretariat state rural development, Puebla have seven thousand hectares planted. Is not a 150% increase, but negligible It is not.

The municipalities to be benefitedInterestingly, they are not the 116 with denomination. They are not, for example, Acatzingo either Coyomeapanwhile Puebla capital, without denomination yes it is found appointed.

A critical component of mezcal, the gas for cooking – firewood – unfortunately it is still not attended. In the arid mezcal zones, the mesquite is a preferred choice. The governorin your plan reforestationalready said that mesquites not “because you won’t see them grow.” When Let’s plant trees whose shade we don’t have to to enjoywe will understood a lot.