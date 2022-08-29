Norwegian Prima enters the fleet with Katy Perry’s “blessing”

It holds the distinction of the largest cruise ship so far baptized in the port of Reykjavik. There Norwegian Prima was the absolute protagonist of the launch ceremony that took place on Saturday afternoon, a milestone in the history of the company, which with this new flagship sees the first of the six units (by 2027) of the First Class enter the fleet.

“These have been two very difficult years for everyone and especially for our sector – he commented Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Ncl -. But our tenacity has rewarded us and today we are here to celebrate this important milestone ”.

Born in Marghera

Built at Fincantieri di Margherawith his 294 meters and its 143,535 tonnes, with a capacity of 3,100 guests in double occupancy, Norwegian Prima offers the highest quality of sailing and the largest space ratio between cruise ships. Not only that, for the luxury segment the exclusive was devised “The Haven by Norwegian”with all the comforts and high level services.

Hand in hand with the adv

“We have been looking forward to this event – he added Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Ncl -. From the last launch to today we have continued to invest in innovation and attention to our guests. First is the best of the best and we continue to look forward to the future with confidence collaboration of our partners but above all of all travel agencies. Their success is also the key to our success“.

The godmother Kate

The international pop star Katy Perry she then took the stage for the expected moment of the champagne bottle breaking on the hull. Everything ended in the best possible way, under the best auspices, before the performance of the singer who delighted the more than 2500 guests. Norwegian Prima will depart for i maiden voyages to Northern Europe from the Netherlands, Denmark and England starting next September 3, before reaching the United States. Later it will sail on the Caribbean from New York City, Galveston, Texas, and Miami in October and November, before settle in Port Canaveral, Florida, and Galveston, Texas for the 2023 and 2024 cruise season.

Numbers ‘first’

29 July 2022: the ship is delivered by Fincantieri di Marghera

294 meters long

500 tons of weight

1646 total cabins

1030 balconies

6 Deluxe suites

58 Courtyard penthouse

43 suites

5400 people maximum capacity (including staff)

15 restaurants

19 bar

26 types of activities on board

50 artists who have enriched the ship with their works

6 million dollars the value of the works on display

+ 47% staff available to guests

+ 36% of space, compared to other ships, available to guests

