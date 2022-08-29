Norma Palafox boasts a great body in a ‘cheeky’ chikini

Taking advantage of her days off, the beautiful striker of the Atlas Red and Black, Norma Palafox, ignited the spirits of his millions of followers in Instagram by posting a spicy story of his mini ‘vacation’ on the beach, showing off his tremendous and athletic figure in a tiny swimsuit with which he stole the hearts of all of them.

Las Rojinegras won their Day 10 match last Saturday against the Guerreras del Santos Laguna and Norma Palafox received her well-deserved rest, so the Sonoran did not think twice and got on a yacht to watch the sunset on a yacht in the open sea, because enjoying the sea is one of her greatest hobbies.

Also read: Yuliett Torres and Karely Ruiz get ‘naughty’ in duel of chikinis de rayita

“An apology but I love the sunset,” he published in one of the stories where the Cerro de San Carlos, in Sonora, can be seen in the background.

The former player of Pachuca and Chivas wore a charming yellow swimsuit and black top from the Calvin Klein brand with which she showed her stylized and athletic silhouette, showing off a flat abdomen and ‘steel’ legs.

Norma continues to gain followers on all her social media platforms, since she already has 2.2 million fans on Instagram alone.

Also read: Álvaro Morales fights with Mario Carrillo for envying America (Video)