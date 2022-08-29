No Coldplay? Rome replies: “Here Beyoncé and Depeche Mode” – News

Faced with the immense success of Coldplay’s Naples and Milan dates, Rome could not stand by and watch. And so, the capital is preparing for the great events that it is Olympic Stadium will host in the summer of 2023: to reveal part of the bill is the general manager of the Sport and Health department of the Mef, Diego Nepi.

Coldplay at the stadium? My promise is to bring them to Rome and we are already working on it for 2024. The schedule of appointments for next year is already defined and the Olimpico will host many concerts from 7 June to 31 July. Among the big certain, three sure dates for Vasco Rossi, two for Tiziano Ferro, two for Ultimo. And then Maneskin, Beyoncé, Depeche Mode, Ligabue and with The Weeknd there is a negotiation. A dense calendar that leaves little room for new entries

Diego Nepi

For some of these names, these are postponements of pre-Covid appointments, as in the case of Tiziano Ferro, which will transform the tour for the twenty-year career, scheduled for 2020, into the tour in support of his new album, “Il mondo è nostra”. For others, like the Maneskin and The Weeknd, the one at the Olimpico will be a grand debut. For Beyoncéinstead, it will be a return: the last time was in 2018, with the joint tour with her husband Jay-Z. For the Depeche Mode instead it would be the first Italian live without the late Andy Fletcher, who performed with the band in the Capitoline stadium in 2017.

Big names, therefore, to try to compete with the six Italian dates of Coldplay, which will be held next summer. Why won’t the British band play in Rome? This was explained by the Councilor for Major Events, Sport, Tourism and Fashion of the Municipality of Rome Alessandro Onorato: «I spoke with the manager of Coldplay. They only perform in stadiums because the audience is better distributed thanks to the stands. For this reason it has never been considered the space of the Circus Maximus, which instead will host Bruce Springsteen on May 21st of next year ».