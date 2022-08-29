Nintendo and Mattel will release a set of UNO cards from the Super Mario movie – FayerWayer

There is a lot of expectation around the expected Super Mario animated movie starring Chris Prattinitially scheduled to be released in December this year and delayed until April 7, 2023. Despite the postponement, rumors are beginning to emerge about the products that Nintendo will launch on the tape.

the twitter insider @necroliperecognized for revealing news from the Nintendo universe, shared an Amazon link that reveals that Mattel will release a set of UNO cards from the Mario Bros.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker