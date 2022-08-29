Nintendo and Mattel will release a set of UNO cards from the Super Mario movie – FayerWayer

There is a lot of expectation around the expected Super Mario animated movie starring Chris Prattinitially scheduled to be released in December this year and delayed until April 7, 2023. Despite the postponement, rumors are beginning to emerge about the products that Nintendo will launch on the tape.

the twitter insider @necroliperecognized for revealing news from the Nintendo universe, shared an Amazon link that reveals that Mattel will release a set of UNO cards from the Mario Bros.

Upon entering the link, it appears that the company took the information down. No set footage was leaked, but it’s expected to arrive sometime in March 2023, a month before the film’s theatrical release.

“Mattel and Nintendo Partner to Release Super Mario Bros Movie-Themed UNO Card Game in March 2023″ Necrolipe tweeted.

What is known about the Super Mario movie?

Still without an official name, the Super Mario Bros. movie will be released on April 7, 2023 in the United States and on the 28th of that month and year in Japan, dates confirmed by Shigeru Miyamoto, creative advisor to Nintendo and main producer of the feature film.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. —Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

In addition to having Pratt as the protagonist, it will have in its cast Charlie Day (Pacific Rim) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) as Princess Peach, Jack Black (School of Rock) as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4) as Toad, and Seth Rogan (Superbad) is Donkey Kongamong other characters.

Illumination will produce the film, while Universal will distribute it. The script will come from the hands of Matthew Fogel, and although there are no plot details, it is expected that the film will consist of the historical plot of Mario: the rescue of Princess Peach.