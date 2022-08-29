Nicolas Cage’s double revealed an unknown facet of the actor on the set: “He has bizarre tastes”

Lorenzo Orozco He is not as similar to his cinematographic better half as, for example, the Argentine double of Bruce Willis to Bruce Willis. Nicolas Cage’s “stunt performer” has made three films that show that his thing is more about capturing the essence of the star than having his own face.

Cage fell in love with the Puerto Rican’s work after the first film they worked on together. She saw him playing him on the monitors and when she finished acting she went to look for him to praise him and tell him that she wanted him in his next productions.

Their good relationship led to The Weight of Talent, the wacky comedy in which the Oscar winner for Leaving Las Vegas makes of himself. The director Tom Gormican seems to have created a center where most of the titles of the actor’s vast and bizarre oeuvre can converge (yes, because with Cage at this point one can already speak of a work).







Orozco and Cage worked together on three films. Photo: Instagram



Throughout his career, Nicolas alternated artistically lofty titles -or those of a certain prestige on the scene- with dozens of low-budget films shot in many countries and with unhappy plots and staging (see The Mirror, The Portal of the Beyond or out cast). The films that have the presence of him make up something like a subgenre of cinema.

A few years before the weight of talent, Cage’s film raid veered into the era of redemption. That the audience of relative intellectuality accepted the actor as a cult artist (something similar to what happened with Ricardo Fort in Argentina). With Mandy, Color Out of Space Y PigNicolas, who at some point had acted in the orchid thief and in Educating Arizonarecalled the sound of applause in halls and festivals.

For this reason, the way of being of the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola always generated -and still does- some intrigue. All the movie-loving people want to know what Nicolas Cage is like, what Nicolas Cage thinks and why Nicolas Cage acts in the movies that he acts so wildly.







Nick Cage and Orozco, the same? Photo: Instagram



To relieve curiosity a little, Orozco spoke to the newspaper El Nuevo Día about his bustle with the actor and, among other things, gave colorful signs of how Cage usually behaves on the set.

“As an actor, during his career he has used acting techniques that lead him to have a slightly exaggerated method on screen, but that does not mean that his personality is like that. He is someone very calm ”, defined the double of risk.

“He’s always reading a lot and has bizarre tastes. He likes everything that registers out of the ordinary. In this role (the one in The Weight of Talent) he is an exaggerated Nick who plays with the public’s perception of him. He has said in many interviews that he doesn’t want to see the movie because what is on screen is definitely not him. And I can attest that he is a very calm person, but the film introduces a super hyperactive Nicolas Cage to create an excellent comedy, ”he completed.







The real Cage with the Chilean Pedro Pascal in The Weight of Talent.



A complete performer

Orozco is not to Cage what Cliff Booth a rick dalton, but at least he has dealings with the star. He is also not a double of a single “frame”, as is the character of Brad Pitt in Once upon a time… in Hollywood. Lawrence worked with Ben AffleckSeanBean, james scott Y Michael Madsenfor instance.







In his beginnings, Orozco was an athlete. Photo: Instagram



Orozco trained as an athlete and then, thanks to a casting, he came to work as a “stunt performer” in Puerto Rico. At that time, the director who evaluated him told him that he had talent and potential to team up with Luis Alcocer, a well-known coordinator of “stunts” in Puerto Rico, and suggested that she talk to him to start her career. And so she did.

From Puerto Rico he flew to New York, where he currently does most of his work, but not without first making an effort. “I had to train a lot in martial arts, boxing, driving cars and that is something that you always have to do. Right now I have been training with several friends in Atlanta to work with cables in the scenes. As a ‘stunt performer’ you have to have a complete preparation”, said Orozco.







Lorenzo voicing Ben Affleck. Photo: Instagram



In the last Spider-Man movie he played a New York cop and will appear in a new superhero movie in the coming months. Although he did not say which film he will be in, he did say that he worked with a superstar. Of course, we know something: that superstar will not be Nick Cage.

