Nicki Minaj Receives Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award / “Thanks to Britney Spears”

MTV Video Music Awards 2022: Nicki Minaj protagonist of the awards event

In the evening between 28 and 29 September 2022, the most anticipated musical event of the year was held, namely that of the musical awards ceremony. MTV Video Music Awards 2022, where among the other artists welcomed in the set-list he covered the role of undisputed protagonist Nicki Minaj.

The rapper covered the role of helmsman of the MTV Video Music Awards, alongside the conductor Jack Harlow and LL Cool J, but not only the conduct of the event was awarded the beautiful and talented artist. Nicki Minaj triumphed in the Best Hip-Hop category with Do We Have a Problem with Lil Baby and then received the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which is awarded to personalities with prominent hits and videos who have influenced generations of artists and music users, especially in the field of musical communication through videography. Among the artists who have received the coveted recognition to date, it should be remembered Britney Spearswho turned out to be the big absentee at the 2022 MTV video Music Awards, as she did not attend the event despite the show’s production apparently offering her to appear on stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The pop star’s refusal to take part in the show, as reported by an insider source to TMZ, would have come due to a scheduled commitment for Britney Spears in Los Angeles, which would therefore have resulted in conflict with the date of the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 .

And after releasing, on August 26, 2022, the single that seals his return to the scene Hold me closer, in the duet wanted with her by Elton John and which has just reached # 1 in the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart (or the iTunes chart of world resonance), although absent from the event Britney Spears is mentioned in the speech of thanks that Nicki Minaj gave at the MTV Video Music Awards in response to the awards obtained. The rapper also said she was grateful to Britney Spears for the close musical collaboration with her over the years, think in particular of the remix of Till The World Ends, a single by Britney Spears where the pop queen joined forces with KeSha and Nicki Minaj.

“Here is who gave me great opportunities, which I will never forget – said Nicki Minaj on the stage of the American event, without forgetting “the Saint of Pop” Britney, freed last November 2021 from the conservatorship, the legal protection that the pop star defines abusive of freedom and heritage -. Kanye West, Beyoncé, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Britney Spears, Rihanna “.

