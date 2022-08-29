Nicki Minaj asks to think about mental health during her speech at the MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj He is living a great moment in his musical career. Recently, her single ‘Super freaky girl’ reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, the most important music chart in the United States. She and she now she shone at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The rapper put on a great performance and took home an award.

As part of the programming, Nicki Minaj took to the stage to sing her recent hit ‘Super freaky girl’ and one of her most iconic songs, ‘Anaconda’. The 39-year-old rapper gave an amazing 10-minute performance, where she showcased her vocal talents and her dancing ability. She maintains the versatility that she had in her twenties.

Later, Nicki Minaj received the MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award for Lifetime Achievement. The rapper gave a great speech where she talked about various topics. She first thanked Jay-Z, Foxy Brown and Lil Wayne for influencing her career. She also praised Eminem, Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Madonna for allowing her to work with them on her career.

She then saluted Drake for “saying the things I needed to hear” to stay focused on her career. She took a second to reflect on the passing of Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston. And at that time she talked about mental health and its importance in the world.

“I wish Michael and Whitney were here,” he said. “I wish people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people would take mental health seriously,” added the rapper. Finally, she sadly recalled her recent losses, including her father, her cousin, and a close business manager.

Nicki Minaj loves Ariana Grande like her little sister. Both stars support each other and do not stop showing it on their social networks. They have collaborated on songs like ‘Side to side’ and ‘The light is coming’. Many fans ask them for a new collaboration. I hope they work together again!

