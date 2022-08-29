New York, Harry Styles stops the concert: someone was throwing chicken nuggets on stage

You can imagine that working while some prankster is having fun and throwing at you chicken nuggets it’s not that funny. The history of music, however, is marked by countless episodes of the genre (lately even with reverse roles, such as when Katy Perry performed in Las Vegas throwing slices of pizza in the faces of customers), and recently it also happened to Harry Styles during his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. The young British singer, however, seems to have taken it all with strong irony: after stopping the performance, Styles addresses the audience with a smile, pointed to the chicken nuggets at his feet and said it was a great ploy. to get his attention.

Apparently Styles has also managed to identify the culprit, enough to pick up a kibble from the ground and send it back to the sender – although not before reminding the public, who meanwhile praised to eat it, that he does not eat meat. The singer then allowed himself a small exchange with the alleged pitcher, saying that he could have made him have new nuggets if he wanted them: finally, to the applause of the audience, he resumed performing.



