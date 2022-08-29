New Taylor Swift album on “Sleepless Midnight” – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, AUGUST 29 – Taylor Swift’s sleepless midnight: at the stroke of 12 strokes, the 32-year-old singer of “Red” announced the title and contents of her first unreleased album from 2020, which she had anticipated a few minutes earlier the exit from the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards.



“Midnights”, the artist’s tenth album, will be available starting October 21st. Taylor’s profile went haywire after she, accepting the award for the video of the year (“All is Well”, in the ‘long’ version of 10 minutes), had mentioned the news and that more would be known. ‘shortly thereafter on Instagram. The new project contains the stories of 13 sleepless nights, one for each track on the album, which occurred in no particular order throughout the singer’s life.



“We lie awake full of love and fear, in turmoil and tears. We stare at the walls and drink until they answer us. We twist the prisons we have created for ourselves and pray that, right now, we are not about to commit a mistake that could turn our lives upside down. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terror and sweet dreams. The floors we walk restlessly on and the demons we face. For all of us who have rolled over in bed and we decided to leave the lanterns on and went looking – hoping that maybe when the clock strikes 12… we might meet ourselves, ”Taylor wrote.



At the MTV Video Music Awards 2022, Taylor Swift triumphed by winning three awards for “All Too Well (10 Minutes Version) (Taylor’s Version): The Short Film”, in addition to the video of the year also for the best video in ‘longform’ and for the direction.



“Midnights” is the first album of unreleased songs after the success of “Folklore” and “Evermore”, released five months apart in 2020. Pending the new project, the singer is busy rewriting her album of the past: she has already released new versions of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)”, the most listened album of a woman ever in a single day on Spotify.



