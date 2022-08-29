New crossover between Fortnite and Splatoon? This track has set off all the alarms

Finally enough days have passed for my head to stop spinning. after the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ballhe; although this is found still available inside the battle royale. However, it was to be expected that Epic Games would not allow us to rest easy any longer than necessary.

Why do I say this? Because A possible new collaboration has been leaked that will give a lot to talk about if it becomes a reality. I leave you with all the details below so you can understand what exactly I am talking about.

Possible new Splatoon 3 skins within Fortnite?

A couple of days ago, the leaker known as HYPEX was encountering something very suspicious in the code lines of Fortnite

was encountering something very suspicious in the code lines of The find consists of two references to a backpack and a skin that receive the following name: CID_TBD_Athena_Commando_M_SquidKid, BID_TBD_SquidKid ❓

❓ The important thing is the last part where it is mentioned Squidkid (squid kid), which could be a possible reference to the Splatoon characters ❗️

Bearing in mind that this is not the first time that those responsible for Fortnite they hide clues in their lines of code about the next contents of the game, I would not be surprised if this crossover ends up becoming a reality in the future. Nevertheless, keep in mind that Nintendo thinks very well with which games to collaborate and it will depend on her that this crossover comes to pass.

Would you like some skins from Splatoon 3 within Fortnite? Personally, I think you’d have to be very careful not to pull out your wallet too forcefully the day you’re hitting the battle royale.