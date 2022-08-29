New anti-aging haircuts for summer 2022, Matilde Gioli’s dreadlocks are in vogue

To renew your look you must show off a new cut from hair. In particular, one can take inspiration from Matilde Gioli who opted for a wonderful one foliage rasta. The latter is perfect for instantly rejuvenating the face. The hair in question is very easy to wear and needs little maintenance. Now is the time to find out all the details of the dreadlock.

Matilde Gioli appeared on her Instagram page with an unprecedented one foliage rasta. The latter is perfect for the summer season and also gives a very jaunty style. Often the actress wears the loose lob on her shoulders or makes a ponytail or bun. On the other hand, with this version, Matilde is really very charming and so she had a good idea to create the dreadlocks. Her dreadlock hair also highlights her natural face and tan. So Matilde Gioli’s hair can be immediately taken into consideration.

Curiosity

THE hair rasta they immediately make you think of reggae. More precisely, this hairstyle was sported by indigenous peoples many centuries ago. The hairstyle in question was created by not combing the long hair. In this way the various knots created the classic hard and separate locks. Dreadlocks were sported in the 1930s, but the real boom was in the 1970s. For those who want an easy to wear hairstyle, this is the right solution.

Advice

Many celebrities have also chosen to wear the version rasta temporary. For example, Justin Bieber in her video clips has worn her very often with a hair that comes to the shoulders and of a blond color. Zoe and Lenny Kravitz also love both dreadlock full-bodied and long. Recently, Zendaya, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus have also tried to wear dreadlocks. It should be remembered that for those who choose this type of hairstyle, the hair should be washed twice a week and no more because humidity is an enemy. So you have to use a mild shampoo, better to choose the neutral and solid version. Instead, creamy serums and conditioners should be avoided as they could undo the knots and consequently melt the dreads.