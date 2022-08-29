Never have I ever …: 5 reasons that make it special

Never have I ever …: a still photo from the Netflix series

In an excited period and in need of emotions as could only be the spring of 2020, Netflix released a flagship of its distribution investment in the teen branch, the series conceived by actress and author Mindy Kaling with Lang Fisher: I never…

Greeted with positive reviews, the series, which tells the adventures of an American teenager of Indian origin who would like to be less nerdy and more popular, has successfully passed the test of emotionality of the historical moment in which she came out and reached, last July, its third season, ranking among the most viewed on Netflix. With a cast of all almost unknown, starting with the absolute protagonist, the ever-growing and at the time of filming, newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, it certainly cannot be said that she owes her sequel to recognizable faces.

Two years ago, we only knew about the series that it drew inspiration from Mindy Kaling’s adolescence who has always drawn much of her unsettling irony from her Indian origins and the real gags that make up her life. Never have I ever … she has not only aged well but she is increasing her fans which is why we spotted 5 reasons that make this series special, whose last season, the fourth, has already been confirmed by Netflix as being in the works.

1. Devi’s life as narrated by John McEnroe

We’ve been saying this since the first season review: listening to the world-famous tennis player John McEnroe acting as a narrator, critic, counterpoint to the joys and sorrows of our protagonist, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has been one of the most brilliant ideas in television series for quite a while now. Mindy Kaling’s biting handwriting gives McEnroe a sarcastic and ironic edge just enough to anticipate or criticize Devi’s feelings. As if that weren’t enough, when the series, for a few episodes, decides to momentarily move away from the girl to shift the focus to another character, the narrator, as it should be, changes and the choices are even more apt. Just think of Andy Samberg for Ben in seasons 1 and 3 or Gigi Hadid for Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) in season 2.

2. John Hughes’ lesson

Mindy Kaling, her course in 80’s teen movie at the school of John Hughes she seems to have followed him in depth because despite the obvious and heartfelt tributes to those films, she and Lang Fisher take a leap beyond merely re-proposing what we might call high school comedy standards. They add, evolve, treasuring that cinema and the lesson learned but realizing that the world out there has changed. Yes, therefore, to dreaming of the beauty of school (in this case Paxton Hall Yoshida) but also to being a nerd without denying it, without necessarily wanting to change. Dreams merge with real life and Never have I ever … reminds us that sometimes in the storm of drama and hormones that make up adolescence, conquering the dream man may not be enough, on the path to adulthood. All in all, after Jake in Sixteen Candles – A Birthday to Remember picks up Samantha (Molly Ringwald) at her sister’s wedding, we don’t know if the two have become a perfect match. Mindy Kaling uses Never have I ever … to try to tell that living a relationship, loving yourself, understanding who you love and who you want is the biggest challenge.

3. The conflict between integration and tradition

The United States is a melting pot of cultures, religions, languages. Their multi-ethnicity means that some ethnic groups are now incorporated into society so as to become an integral part of it. In addition to Latin Americans, Hispanics and Afro-Americans, the Asian community is very strong and the Indian one above all, although totally integrated, preserves traditions, customs and religion of the country of origin. How do we know? Thanks to the way in which Mindy Kaling, strong of her own origins (although born in Cambridge in the USA, both her parents are Indians) opened the doors of the house of the protagonist Devi Vishwakumar to us and showed us the difficulties of this generation, in balance one’s globalizing Americanity with tradition.

Never have I ever … shows the joys and sorrows of belonging to a community that, while merging with the country that welcomed it, does not give up on itself. Over the course of three seasons, through Devi in ​​the first place but also thanks to her family members, including her mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and cousin Kamala, the series touches painful points such as arranged marriages and complicated female emancipation and at the same time fights stereotypes about abilities and defects that have always been attributed to Indian people.

4. It’s a real dramedy

Speak about dramedy, with a perfect balance between comedy and drama, it is fashionable in the last period but dealing with serious topics with the laughing and joking that the late Ettore Scola has always used masterfully with is a truly difficult undertaking in its staging. Many bring it up but few really manage to reproduce it on the small screen. Already in the review of the first season of Never have I ever …, we underlined how the series, while preferring the tones of comedy, had managed to render well, for example, the arduous and ups and downs path that is the elaboration of mourning. .

Devi is overwhelmed by a thousand small problems and discomforts of her adolescence but the trauma of the violent disappearance of her father, who died of a heart attack in front of her eyes, still cannot give her respite. Indeed, from season to season, Devi goes through a different stage of maturation of pain and this respect for the loss and suffering that dot the lives of all the components of the series, is certainly one of the reasons for her success.

5. Chorality

Never have I ever … it is Devi Vishwakumar, there is no doubt about it, as witnessed by the constant presence of John McEnroe who guarantees us that she remains the center of everything. Without ever losing focus however, the series plays the cards well chorality and starting from the first season, with a climax in the second, she literally took advantage of the characters around Devi, from her mother and cousin to her best friends and schoolmates, to increase the load of topics to be treated, things to say, paths to deal with. Through Ben (Jaren Lewison) we can discover the difficult confrontation with the high and unattainable expectations of an absent father.

With Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), on the other hand, we witness the path towards acceptance of her homosexuality and then, subsequently, of herself in its entirety. And we could still go on since every single character in Never have I ever … is both a stimulus for Devi’s growth and a perfect opportunity for numerous reflections including, in pole position, the difficulty of being a teenager and / or a woman every day. ‘today.

