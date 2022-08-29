Natalie Portman and the death threats in the Apple series

The next Apple TV+ series will star Natalie Portman. However, its production is not being exactly comfortable…

The filming of the next program of AppleTV+ made by Natalie Portman, Lady in the Lake, It has stopped. This has happened because of threats of violence and extortion from Baltimore locals. The miniseries, based on the homonymous novel by Laura Lippmanntakes place in the 1960s. It follows the story of maddie schwartzan aspiring investigative journalist who seeks to unravel the mystery of the death of a young mother and progressive activist known as Cleo Sherwood. Apple’s streaming service announced the project in March 2021. Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o they were going to play Schwartz and Sherwood, respectively.

All episodes of Lady in the Lake are programmed to be directed by the creator, Alma Har’el. She previously garnered major film recognition for honey boy. In addition to Natalie Portman, the rest of the cast is made up of:

Y’Lan Noel.

Mikey Madison.

Brett Gelman.

Noah Jupe.

Mike Epps.

Byron Bowers.

Unfortunately, last May we learned that Lupita Nyong’o was leaving the project for unknown reasons. The role of Cleo Sherwood was finally offered to Moses Ingram. She is known for playing the villain of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

What has happened during production in Baltimore?

The production of Lady in the Lake It started a few months ago in Baltimore. Although, as Deadline has reported, filming has been halted due to threats from a few locals. According to the Baltimore Police Department, the crew was filming downtown and the producers encountered a group of people who “claimed that if they didn’t stop filming they would come back and shoot someone.” The people requested to be paid an unspecified amount of money. This caused all production to stop to find a new location.

It is also reported from The Baltimore Banner that “some drug dealers tried to extort $50,000 from the production. A figure that the producers refused to pay. Of course, the series Natalie Portman on Apple TV+ he’s not exactly having the dream shoot.