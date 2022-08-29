Napoli-Ronaldo, the day of truth

NAPLES – The Manchester United practically closed the shot-Antony With the’Ajax: 84 million pounds, or over 99 million euros. Almost 100, to be precise: “It’s very sad but it’s our world”the comment of the Dutch coach, Alfred Schreuder. “Everything revolves around money now.” And many, many more would serve to give body and soul to the suggestion Ronaldo to the Naples–Osimhen at the United proposal a De Laurentiis from Jorge Mendes. The manager of Cr7: an idea of ​​him, independently, so as to give the Champions League to his protégé. Response from DeLa? We see. But only on his terms: United should invest 130 million for Victor’s card, lend Cristiano for free and also guarantee coverage of 80-85 percent of his 24 million net salary. The offer has not yet arrived and therefore there is no negotiation, as he explained Spalletti Saturday before the match against Fiorentina, and among other things, the imminent transfer to Manchester of the 22-year-old Brazilian triggered an inevitable question: is Mendes’ suggestion destined to remain so? The blue club has no answer and can only do what it has done so far: wait. Wait for any economic proposal that has not been formulated at the moment. Even Osi, the real key to the whole story, is waiting: a little annoyed but with clear ideas: “Go Napoli forever”the hashtag at the bottom of the last post published on Instagram.

Al & Ten And then, the coaches. First of all that of Ajax, Alfred Schreuder, next opponent of Napoli in the Champions League: it is he who has practically told the world of the farewell of Antony, destination United, after having also excluded him from the squad list for the match against Utrecht. Ten HagManchester coach, instead commented on Ronaldo’s situation after the victory against Southampton: “I want him to stay, let’s plan the future together with him, but I can’t say that one hundred percent won’t go away”. Cristiano is on the run with the club and also on Saturday he left from the bench, and so Mendes, after having offered him around Europe collecting waste after waste, turned to his old friend De Laurentiis. Who explained the conditions of him and then anchored his boat in anticipation of the events. Quiet and peaceful.

The summit The president has just returned from a cruise between the Aeolian Islands, Calabria, Cilento and the islands of the Gulf. Reached yesterday, as a final stage: today he will land in Naples and an important end-of-market meeting will be staged with the CEO Chiavelli, his navigation partner, and the sports director Giuntoli. On the table, in addition to the Ronaldo-Osimhen question, also the double operation with the Psg: Fabian in Paris and Keylor Navas in blue. The sale of Ruiz, on the fringes of the squad since the beginning of the season, is not in question: details remain to be filed and then officially told. The sister of the Andalusian midfielder, among other things, was a tourist in the French capital in recent days: a journey documented through the inevitable Instagram, also served as an inspection in view of the imminent transfer. A 25 million transaction between fixed base and bonus. The Keylor node has yet to be defined: the obstacle is always represented by the severance pay that PSG must pay to the goalkeeper, holder of a 9 million net contract per season until 2024. Total: 18 million which he absolutely does not want to give up. Also coming out Ounas: Monza, Sampdoria and proposals in France for him.

