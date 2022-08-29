Napoli-Ronaldo, Mendes’ offer is awaited. Fabian at PSG, Navas stand-by
The Naples remains very active in these last market hours. The blues are waiting for Jorge’s moves Medes: it will be necessary to see if Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent will bring an offer for Osimhen at the De Laurentiis club. This is to try to get the Nigerian forward transferred to the Manchester United and concretize his plan to bring CR7 in blue. However, the negotiation is far from simple: Napoli asks for at least 100 million and the Red Devils are closing for Antony of Ajax for the same amount.
Fabian close to Napoli, there is no agreement between Navas and PSG
Meanwhile, Monday should be the day of Fabian Ruiz at Paris Saint Germain. The parties could close for around 22/23 million euros excluding bonuses. As for the goalkeeper, however, Keylor Navas has not yet reached an agreement with the Parisian club for a severance pay, which Antero Henrique does not want to grant him. Napoli, should it fail to close in these last days of the market, will try to catch the Costa Rican goalkeeper in the January window.