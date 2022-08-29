Naples, Osimhen and Cristiano Ronaldo: the news

(Adnkronos) – Napoli are waiting for the moves of Jorge Medes to understand if Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent will bring an offer for Victor Osimhen. The goal of the CR7 agent is to have the Nigerian striker transferred to Manchester United and realize his plan to bring the Portuguese to blue. However, the negotiation is far from simple: according to Sky Sport, Napoli asks for at least 100 million and the Red Devils are closing for Antony of Ajax for the same amount.

In the meantime, Fabian Ruiz should close at Paris Saint Germain for about 22/23 million euros excluding bonuses. As for the goalkeeper, however, Keylor Navas has not yet reached an agreement with the Parisian club for a severance pay, which Antero Henrique does not want to grant him. Napoli, if it fails to close in the last few days of the transfer market, will try to catch the Costa Rican goalkeeper in the January window.

“Comparisons cannot be made between the eventual arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Napoli and what Diego Armando Maradona was for the team at the time”, says Salvatore Bagni, with Maradona in Napoli for the Scudetto, at Adnkronos. “Diego was at the height of his qualities, he made a choice of heart, Ronaldo is 37 years old and is looking for a team to play the Champions League with, which Manchester United is not. Maradona came from Barcelona and wanted to come to Napoli, his it was a choice of heart and instinct. Diego gave his all to Napoli and Argentina, with all the respect for a professional at the highest level, Ronaldo has already given everything. “

According to Bagni, Cr7 “is now looking for an international limelight, Diego did not need it and indeed he chose a team inferior to Barcelona. Diego was unattainable, comparisons cannot be made and there will never be a player like that again. If we talk about it. a business is one thing, if a sport is another: and if the choice is between Cr7 and Osimhen, the latter can easily go beyond 24 goals, I prefer him “.