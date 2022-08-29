Music. Taylor Swift triumphs at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor Swift

Glory also for Måneskin, who won the Best Alternative Video for their “I Wanna Be Your Slave”.

Taylor Swift was the big winner of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

At the Prudential Center in Newark, the pop queen won the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” a 10-minute clip she personally directed.

The singer has won a total of three awards, including Best Long Form Video and Best Direction, again for the same short film.

Taylor is the first artist to win the Video of the Year three times, after “Bad Blood” and “You Need to Calm Down”. Now the 32-year-old can count as many as 14 VMA’s on the showcase, behind stars like Beyoncé, Madonna, and Lady Gaga.

Glory also for Jack Harlow, four awards, Lil Nas X and Harry Styles, with three statuettes each. The former One Direction took the title of Album of the Year, Best Pop and Best Cinematography for “As it Was”.

Nick Minaj was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award.

Here are all the prizes:

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Album of the Year: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Group of the Year: BTS

Best New Artist: Dove Cameron

Best Collaboration: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Best Pop: Harry Styles – As It Was

Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj (featuring Lil Baby) – Do We Have a Problem?

Best R&B: The Weeknd – Out of Time

Best K-Pop: Lisa – Lalisa

Best Latin: Anitta – Envolver

Best Rock: Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Best Alternative: Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Video for Good: Lizzo – About Damn Time

Best Longform Video: Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Direction: Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Cinematography: Harry Styles – As It Was

Covermedia