Mtv VMAs 2022: the most beautiful beauty looks from Taylor Swift onwards

TOEven this year the red carpet (in black velvet) of the Mtv Video Music Awards 2022 did not disappoint the spectators in search of cutting-edge beauty inspirations. Thanks – above all – to the make up choices of Taylor Swift, Lizzo And Ashley Graham. Easy to copy and immediately save to the notes of the beauty trends of autumn winter 2022.

MTV Video Music in beauty: Taylor Swift, glitter and fiery lipstick

Winner of the video of the year with his All too wellthe singer of Shake it off, Taylor Swift showed up on stage with a dazzling look. Oscar De La Renta’s nude effect minidress is a riot of rhinestones, crystals and chains. And the make up is on the subject: classic and at the same time spatial. With a must-have twist of light for the undisputed queen of the evening.

To the Red lipstick matte effect as a timeless diva, the 32-year-old singer combines cat eyes, made up with black eyeliner graphic. And he adds an unreleased disc note with silver stickers on the eyelids for the maximum possible sparkle.

Lizzo, the lipstick in pendant with the blue dress

The competition at VMAs is always fierce and not only with regard to video clips. Even the 34-year-old Lizzo he wants to steal the show and he does it with the colossal blue dress by Jean Paul Gaultier.

The perfect style to react with class to the body shaming suffered in recent times, adding an elegant make-up futurist who knows a lot about girl power. In a very faithful pendant to the dress, the American singer’s lipstick has one matte texture illuminated by silver piercing.

Ashley Graham, the ultra bright smoky eye

On the wave of body positivity there is also the curvy supermodel most famous, who arrives at the event with a black dress designed specifically to emphasize her curves.

Natural pink lips, exactly like the nail polish on nails, nearly 35-year-old Ashley sports super bright yet refined makeup. The latest generation smoky-eye sees the black pencil that blurs the contours of the eye to magnify it with sobriety. A cloud of eyeshadow anthracite adds the touch from femme fatale which is anything but dark.

And it literally comes on with i glitter pigments reaching up to the eyebrows.

