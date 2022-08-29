MTV VMAs 2022, Måneskin awarded. All the winners

The MTV VMAs 2022 awards ceremony, broadcast live by Prudential Center of the New Jersey. Here are the names of all the winners: to the Måneskin the premy Moon Person in the Best Alternative category

In the night between Sunday 28 and Monday 29 August Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J presented the MTV VMAs 2022. The rapper withdrew the prestigious Moon Person all gold, an award that recognizes the outstanding impact of artists on music videos and pop culture. She was also nominated in the Best Hip-Hop category with her song with Lil Baby “Do We Have A Problem?”.

Leading the applications of the 2022 VMAs were Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar And Lil Nas X with seven nominations each, followed by Doja Cat And Harry Styles with six nominations, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift And The Weeknd with five nominations each.

MTV VMAs 2022, another triumph for Måneskin

The now unstoppable Roman rock band takes home yet another prize: the one in the category Best Alternative with the hit “I Wanna Be Your Slave”. It is the first time that an Italian artist has managed to win an award in this competition. After the feat at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas continue to consolidate their fame on the international record market, conquering thousands of fans even overseas.

Taylor Swift has been on the stage twice MTV VMAs 2022 to pick up the Video of The Year and the Best Longform Videos, both obtained thanks to “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version). The video also won Best Direction. Now is the artist to have won the most in the Video of The Yea categoryr in the history of VMAs, with three awards.

Bad Bunny wins the prize as Artist of the yearwhile Billie Eilish and Harry Styles won the coveted prizes of Song of the year and Album of the year. The British singer-songwriter wins at the MTV VMAs 2022 also in the Best Cinematography category.

To the Seventeen went the award of Best Push Performanceto Lisa that of Best K-pop, while in the category Best Collaboration they triumphed Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow with “Industry Baby”.

Anitta conquered the category Best Latin and it’s the first Brazilian artist ever to win an MTV Video Music Award.

The list of winners

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift (“All Too Well”)

Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”)

Album of the Year: Harry Styles (“Harry’s House”)

Best New Artist: Dove Cameron

Push Performance of the Year: Seventeen: (“Rock With You”)

Best Collaboration: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow (“Industry Baby”)

Best Pop: Harry Styles: (“As It Was”)

Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby (“Do We Have a Problem?”)

Best Rock: Red Hot Chili Peppers (“Black Summer”)

Best Alternative: Måneskin (“I Wanna Be Your Slave”)

Best Latin: Anitta (“Envolver”)

Best R&B: The Weeknd (“Out Of Time”)

Best K-pop: Lisa (“Lalisa”)

Video for Good: Lizzo (“About Damn Time”)

Best Metaverse Performance: Blackpink the Virtual

Best Longform Video: Taylor Swift (“All Too Well”)

Best Cinematography: Harry Styles (“As It Was”)

Best Direction: Taylor Swift (“All Too Well”)

Best Art Direction: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow (“Industry Baby”)

Best Visual Effects: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow (“Industry Baby”)

Best Choreography: Doja Cat (“Woman”)

Best Editing: Rosalía (“Saoko”)

Group of the Year: BTS

Song of the Summer: Jack Harlow (“First Class”)

Where to see the MTV VMA 2022 in rerun



This year’s edition was broadcast live in more than 170 countries around the world. For those who had lost the direct, here are the dates and times of the reruns on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW):

– Monday 29 August from 20:30

– Wednesday 31 August from 11.40pm

– Thursday 1st September from 7.05 pm

– Friday 2nd September from 10:35 am

– Saturday 3rd September from 12.40pm